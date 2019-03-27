Star Wars fans have fun with John Cleese as he asks who photo of Mark Hamill is

You know Mark Hamill, the Star Wars actor behind Luke Skywalker, one of the most recognisable characters in cinema history? John Cleese doesn’t.

Well, at least John Cleese didn’t recognise a gif of the actor taken from The Last Jedi. Tweeting out a clip of Hamill dusting his shoulder after a massive attack from the First Order, the Fawlty Towers said: “I love this. Who is the actor?”

I love this Who is the actor ? https://t.co/07lSsgX1XY — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 26, 2019

And Star Wars fans couldn’t resist (amiably) trolling Cleese.

Even Hamill himself got in on the action, posting the perfect response to Cleese.

I love Basil Fawlty. Who is the actor? https://t.co/e8I1GYWPCL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 26, 2019

But although he took it in his stride, Cleese’s question might have been a bit of a blow to Hamill. The actor admitted he was a H-U-G-E fan of the Monty Python comedian.

H-U-G-E fan. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 26, 2019

In fact, he’s praised Cleese on Twitter before…

Cleese is a comic idol of mine. (I'm watching Fawlty Towers as I write this.) ???? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 28, 2018

The word was "snowflake", meaning a person perceived by others to be over-emotional, easily offended, and unable to deal with opposing opinions. (Exactly like the person who deleted their original tweet in response to @JohnCleese's epic burn????) #Sad❄️ pic.twitter.com/K1kkkqlo9G — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 9, 2018

…and even met and partied with fellow Monty Python star Eric Idle…

We sense great awkwardness here. But still much to laugh about, there is.