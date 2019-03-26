Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid go head-to-head as Soccer Aid 2019 managers
The Good Morning Britain presenters join Harry Redknapp, Usain Bolt and Didier Drogba in the star-studded line-up for this year's match
Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan will face off in the dugouts at Soccer Aid 2019, serving as co-managers to Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce respectively.
Redknapp and Morgan will head up the Soccer Aid World XI, managing legendary stars like Usain Bolt and Didier Drogba, while Allardyce and Reid will take the reins of the England team, which is set to feature Jamie Redknapp, Mark Wright, Ben Shephard and Joe Wicks.
The duo announced the news during Good Morning Britain, and engaged in a warm-up game of table football to whet their whistles.
The two discussed their as-yet incomplete teams so far – and Morgan reckons he’s got the advantage.
“You’ve got Ben Shephard up front and I’ve got Didier Drogba,” he said. “I think that pretty well sums up how the afternoon’s going to go.”
The match is set to take place at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge on Sunday 16th June. Tickets are on sale now.
Soccer Aid 2019 will air on ITV on 16 June 2019