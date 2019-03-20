Viewers have fallen in love with a ‘Marie Kondo’ mouse caught tidying up on camera

Were you convinced as a kid that there was a ‘tidying-up fairy’, ready to clear away the day’s mess?

For one pensioner, it looked as if magic really did exist after he kept finding his shed miraculously tidy each morning, so he set up a hidden nighttime camera — only to stumble across a scene straight out of Disney’s Cinderella.

A helpful mouse was captured tidying away items left out on a work bench, picking up nuts and bolts in its mouth before storing them in a box.

A mouse has been captured tidying up bits and bobs in a pensioner's shed. Stephen McKears from Gloucestershire says he couldn't understand how small metal items were returning to their box every night. So he set up a special night-time camera to find out ? ? pic.twitter.com/Gn1gvhTown — ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) March 19, 2019

Viewers of the footage, posted by ITV News, were quite reasonably fascinated by the mouse’s Marie Kondo-style approach, with many expressing their hopes that any small animals living in their own homes would “take a lesson”.

I need any living creature in my house to take a lesson from this mouse — Henry&Huck (@henryandhuck) March 19, 2019

Is that mouse available next week for a general tidy up and some light hoovering ? — geordie77-A7X (@geordie77A7X) March 19, 2019

“It’s a mouse Marie Kondo,” Anna Mazzola posted on Twitter.

It’s mouse Marie Kondo. — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) March 19, 2019

Is there a princess somewhere singing to it? pic.twitter.com/Ye9Iet8OBl — Heather Kincaid ✍️?? (@Heather_LJ) March 19, 2019

And the official Twitter account for the classic children’s series Bagpuss also tweeted the video, accompanied by the lyrics to the Bagpuss Mice’s tidying up song.

“We will find it, we will bind it,

We will stick it with glue, glue, glue

We will stickle it

Every little bit of it

We will fix it like new, new, new…” ? ? https://t.co/meJzzK9iPS — Bagpuss (@OfficialBagpuss) March 19, 2019

We wonder if this mouse can sing…