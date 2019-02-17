Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but one by one they’ll be whittled down…

Each week, the scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday heading home.

Below, we’ll be keeping track off who left the show and who’s still in with a shot of the title…

Who were the sixth and seventh celebrities to leave Dancing on Ice?

It was a three-way skate-off this week, and a double elimination, with cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and Corrie star Jane Danson both being sent home after a unanimous decision from the judges to save former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.

Who was the fifth person to leave Dancing on Ice?

Gemma Collins finally found herself in the skate-off this week, after failing to impress the judges or the audience at home with her lacklustre routine.

The judges unanimously chose to save Ryan Sidebottom once more, with Gemma agreeing that it was her time to leave.

Seemingly predicting her fate before it was even decided, Collins said, “I just want to bow out gracefully now. I knew tonight was my night, so I just wanted to go out and have fun.”

When quizzed by Holly Willoughby about whether she was planning to keep ice skating, she honestly replied, “No, probably not.”

But the GC’s fans were thrilled she stuck it out in the competition, with many predicting she’d quit before the show would even start.

Boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent wrote on Twitter, “Congrats Gemma! You made Dancing on Ice 2019! You kept us entertained & GC fever swept the nation.

“You dealt with so much pressure and stress, it was all eyes on you but you kept going and didn’t quit! You improved so much and worked so hard! You truly are the Reality Queen.”

Who was the fourth person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After surviving the skate-off two weeks ago, this time around it was Loose Women presenter Saira Khan who was sent home.

Saira was up against former cricketer Ryan Sidebottom in the head to head, with the first three judges choosing unanimously to save Ryan and his partner Brandee, and this week’s head judge Jayne Torvill agreeing with the decision.

Saira was magnanimous in defeat, saying she’d loved her time on the show and sharing her love for the Dancing on Ice team.

Who was the third person to leave Dancing on Ice?

Didi Conn was the third celebrity to go home. The Grease star found herself up against singer Saara Aalto in the skate-off this week. After their repeat performances, the first three judges opted to save Saara and her partner Hamish, with head judge Christopher Dean saying he would have made the same decision if his vote had been necessary.

Who was the second person to leave Dancing on Ice?

It was between Richard Blackwood and Saira Khan in tonight’s skate-off, with the judges choosing to put through Saira to skate another day.

It was a close call, with Richard getting the support of two of the judges – but head judge Jayne Torvill decided to back Saira due to her passion for skating.

“I’m disappointed, but it’s all good,” Richard said, looking highly emotional as he took his lap of honour with his partner Carlotta Edwards.

Who was the first person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After he faced Ryan Sidebottom in the skate-off, we unfortunately had to wave goodbye to Neighbours actor Mark Little, who lasted just one week in the competition.

However, the 59-year-old was undeterred, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he’d be keeping up his new hobby.

The first couple skating home is… @themarklittle and @Brianne_TV 😢 RT if you'll miss them on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PJ6aysmG4b — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 13, 2019

“I’ve got a new past-time now,” he said, before taking to the ice for one final skate.

Next week is Musical week, which sees the skaters perform the first of many Judges’ Challenges.

Here’s who’s still left in the competition for next Sunday – get your jazz hands ready…

Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?

