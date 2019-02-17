Accessibility Links

Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Wes Nelson? Meet the Love Island star hitting the ice

The dating show finalist says: “Gemma Collins is going to wipe the floor with me”

Wes Nelson, Dancing on Ice (ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Wes Nelson

Age: 20

Known for: Being a Love Island 2018 finalist with his now-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson

Instagram: @wes.nelson

Professional dance partner: Vanessa Bauer

Wes will become the second Love Island contestant to appear on Dancing on Ice, after Kem Cetinay finished in fourth place in the 2018 competition.

His journey on Love Island was a controversial one, having started out dating Laura Anderson but eventually dumping her for his now-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson.

Laura and Wes - Love Island
Laura and Wes – Love Island (ITV)

Wes and Megan are one of the few Love Island couples still together since the show ended, and are often looking pretty loved up on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My face says it all. 🤤😅

A post shared by Wes Nelson 🇬🇧 (@wes.nelson) on

But their romance might be slightly getting in the way of his Dancing on Ice progress, with the pair jetting off to Mauritius for a holiday in the middle of training.

And there’s been a bit of beef between Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers and Megan after she admitted she’s dreading seeing her boyfriend in ‘unmanly’ sequins.

Wes’s participation in the show was announced on Maya Jama’s Radio 1 show, when he said: “Gemma Collins is going to wipe the floor with me, I’m super intimidated. I’ve been looking at the line up thinking ‘oh my gosh!’ Of course you’ll be seeing my hips on the ice and the hips don’t lie!”

All about Dancing on Ice

Wes Nelson, Dancing on Ice (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

