Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Wes Nelson? Meet the Love Island star hitting the ice

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Wes Nelson

Age: 20

Advertisement

Known for: Being a Love Island 2018 finalist with his now-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson

Instagram: @wes.nelson

Professional dance partner: Vanessa Bauer

Wes will become the second Love Island contestant to appear on Dancing on Ice, after Kem Cetinay finished in fourth place in the 2018 competition.

His journey on Love Island was a controversial one, having started out dating Laura Anderson but eventually dumping her for his now-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson.

Wes and Megan are one of the few Love Island couples still together since the show ended, and are often looking pretty loved up on Instagram.

But their romance might be slightly getting in the way of his Dancing on Ice progress, with the pair jetting off to Mauritius for a holiday in the middle of training.

And there’s been a bit of beef between Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers and Megan after she admitted she’s dreading seeing her boyfriend in ‘unmanly’ sequins.

Hmmmm Megan…. don’t think picking girls up for a living and wearing Lycra…. is unmanly or cringey (see second pic). This show is my career and my passion. It’s unfair to criticize this show and the work we are all putting in. There’s nothing unmanly about @dancingonice pic.twitter.com/2ovCZb71wU — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) December 17, 2018

Advertisement

Wes’s participation in the show was announced on Maya Jama’s Radio 1 show, when he said: “Gemma Collins is going to wipe the floor with me, I’m super intimidated. I’ve been looking at the line up thinking ‘oh my gosh!’ Of course you’ll be seeing my hips on the ice and the hips don’t lie!”