Jenna Coleman shares her brilliantly awkward “most embarrassing moment”

Let’s all cringe on Jenna Coleman’s behalf, because the former Doctor Who actress has shared a seriously awkward anecdote about trying to buy a sandwich.

Advertisement

Asked to reveal her “most embarrassing moment,” Coleman told The Guardian: “Buying a sandwich at Leeds train station.”

She explained: “The man said to me: ‘Do you want to go for a drink?’ I said, ‘I am so sorry, I’ve got a boyfriend.’

“And he replied, ‘No, it’s a meal deal: if you take a sandwich, you can get a drink as well.'”

Brilliant. At least she’s recovered enough to laugh about it now.

Queen Victoria actress Coleman will soon be back on our screens in series three of Victoria alongside her boyfriend (and on-screen husband) Tom Hughes who stars as Prince Albert.

Advertisement

The new series is already airing in America, but fans in the UK apparently don’t have long to wait. ITV director of programmes Kevin Lygo told that the new run would air “in the spring or summer” following an unforeseen delay which has meant that the last we saw of the drama was the 2017 Christmas Special.