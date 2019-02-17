Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is former Strictly pro James Jordan?

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: James Jordan

Age: 40

Known for: Being a former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, during which time his partners included Denise Van Outen and Vanessa Feltz.

He also came third in the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2014.

Instagram: @jamesjordan1978

Twitter: @the_jamesjordan

Professional dance partner: Alexandra Schauman

Why is James Jordan famous?

Jordan spent eight years as a Strictly pro until 2013 — he first reached the finals with his partner Dr. Pamela Stephenson back in 2010, and then again with Denise van Outen in 2012. Along the way he also coached Gabby Logan, Vanessa Feltz, Alex Jones, Zoe Lucker, Cherie Lunghi and Georgina Bouzova.

Jordan is married to another fellow Strictly dancer, Ola Jordan, with whom he first turned professional.

Jordan, a “bad boy” of Strictly Come Dancing, nowadays frequently offers critiques on the show — and isn’t one to shy away from controversy…

He recently criticised Stacey Dooley’s Showdance routine to Land of a Thousand Dances from the Strictly finale: “It was a complete mess and didn’t understand the beginning AT ALL. NOT GOOD EVEN FOR A NON DANCER.”

Stacey mmmmm I normally love Kevin’s Choreography but I just didn’t get this at all. A show dance for me should be full of lifts and an exciting and a mix of dances It was a complete mess and didn’t understand the beginning AT ALL NOT GOOD EVEN FOR A NON DANCER #Strictly — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) December 15, 2018

His Celebrity Big Brother appearance in 2014 saw him invited back for the All-Star series in 2017, finishing in 13th place. He and Ola have also cropped up on Your Face or Mine, Through the Keyhole and a celebrity edition of Total Wipeout.

Jordan was the third contestant to be announced for Dancing on Ice 2019, and he told Radio 5 Live that his dance background wouldn’t give him any “unfair advantage”.

“People are going to probably say I’ve got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice, I actually shocked myself how bad I was,” he said.

“I can dance but I’m a lot older than I used to be,” he continued. “I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I’m a lot worse than I thought I’d be.”