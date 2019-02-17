When is Red Nose Day on TV? Everything you need to know about Comic Relief 2019

Every other year, the BBC’s biggest stars come together in aid of Comic Relief. The charity initiative, set up by Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis, raises vast amounts of money for important causes and ropes in a star-studded line-up to entertain viewers and encourage them to donate.

2019’s edition promises a range of televisual treats – read on to find out everything in store…

When is Comic Relief 2019 on TV?

Comic Relief’s campaign culminates in Red Nose Day which this year is being held on Friday 15th March and will be marked with a live TV telethon on BBC1.

What is planned for Comic Relief 2019?

Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel

Comic Relief’s co-founder is following up his 2017 Love Actually sequel with an equivalent for Four Weddings and a Funeral. Both have received short sequels from the writer and director to help raise money from viewers and have reunited most of their original casts.

Filming our mini sequel to ‘4 Weddings’ today… entire cast assembled, plus some interesting new faces, like pic.twitter.com/1NJVX1vlGd — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) December 13, 2018

Who is taking part in the Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel?

Four Weddings and a Funeral’s sequel – titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding – filmed late last year and saw the likes of Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Anna Chancellor, John Hannah and Kristin Scott Thomas reprise their roles; the first-look image for the 12-minute Four Weddings sequel features most of the original main cast, including Rowan Atkinson’s bumbling vicar. They will be joined by a mystery bride who will take centre stage at the titular wedding, plus a host of famous guests including Lily James and Susanna Reid.

Richard Madden’s Comic Relief Bodyguard comeback

After battling terrorists and the security services, Richard Madden’s Bodyguard character David Budd has got a new assignment: protect the Red Nose.

The details have yet to be revealed, but we do have this first look image of Budd taking his new job very seriously. And a glimpse of filming courtesy of Emma Freud:

Today was a really really good day. @comicrelief on March 15 @BBCOne is going to be a really really good show. #RedNoseDay pic.twitter.com/6lNqHUpCz8 — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) February 11, 2019

Tess and Claudia’s Comic Relief Strictly danceathon

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will keeeeep dancing all day and all night as they take on a gruelling danceathon challenge for Red Nose Day.

When is Tess and Claudia’s Red Nose Day Danceathon and how can I watch?

Starting on 11th March (and running into 12th March), the two will be staying upright and showing off their moves for just over 24 hours, hoping to beat the Comic Relief record set by Sara Cox , who completed the challenge live on Radio 2 in 2017 with the help of an 80s musical soundtrack.

You can follow the danceathon on Radio 2, and it will also be streamed live on the red button ahead of the main Comic Relief show on 15th March.

Comic Relief’s Celebrity Apprentice

Lord Sugar’s celebrity edition returns for the first time in ten years for a special Comic Relief edition. The Apprentice host will be flanked by his usual advisors, Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

Who is taking part in Celebrity Apprentice?

The contestants are yet to be announced – keep checking back for details.

Kilimanjaro: The Return

It’s been ten years since the first Red Nose Day climb of Kilimanjaro – now a new batch of famous faces will be training to walk up Africa’s highest mountain. The trek will last eight days and see the team face basic conditions, freezing night temperatures and possible altitude sickness.

Who is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief?

Hoping to scale the 5,895-metre peak are:

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas

Former Chancellor and Strictly star Ed Balls

Love Island winner Dani Dyer

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker

Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong

Broadcaster Anita Rani

NFL star Osi Umenyiora

The One Show will be tracking their progress nightly with an hour-long documentary of their challenge set to air on BBC1 on Thursday 14th March.

Comic Relief’s “Spectacular” night of comedy

Held at Wembley Arena on 28th February, this one-off show will include a line-up made up of Sir Lenny Henry, Katherine Ryan, Jimmy Carr, John Bishop, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett, Alan Carr and Russell Howard.

You can get tickets here with all proceeds going to Comic Relief.

How can I donate to Comic Relief?

You can donate to Comic Relief via their website here.

What do the 2019 red noses look like?

There are 11 red noses available this year, all priced £1.25. The first nine are characters named: Honkus Ponkus, The Gnose, Hairy Nostroll, Snufflekins, Nosediva, Conk Jester, Wolfnose, Schnoz III and The Abominable Snoseman.

But there are two more extra special red noses. The Happy Hooter is pretty rare – you have a 1 in 840 chance of finding it. But if you’re a real red nose collector, it’s the Ultra Rare Nose The Transforminos you’ll be after. This illusive nose has a 1 in 8,400 chance of being found!

What is the difference between Red Nose Day and Comic Relief?

Comic Relief is a British charity, set up by Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry in 1985, originally conceived in response to famine in Ethiopia.

Red Nose Day is their biggest fundraising initiative culminating in a live telethon on the BBC, taking place every other year and always calling upon a star-studded line-up to encourage viewers to donate.

In March 2015 it was announced that in its first 30 years, the combined efforts of Comic Relief and Sport Relief have raised in excess of £1 billion.