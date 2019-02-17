When is ITV’s new thriller Cheat on TV?

ITV has a new psychological thriller – Cheat – coming to TV, starring Katherine Kelly as university professor Leah, and Molly Windsor as her student Rose.

But what happens when their relationship becomes dangerous, triggering a “devastating sequence of events that threaten to engulf them both”?

Read on for everything we know so far about ITV’s twisty new drama…

When is Cheat on ITV?

The drama will air in March 2019. The exact date has yet to be confirmed by ITV.

What is Cheat about?

According to ITV, “At the heart of the drama is the dangerous relationship between university professor Leah, and her student Rose, when, what begins as a seemingly open and shut case of academic deception, quickly spirals out of control, ending in fatal consequences, and triggering a devastating sequence of events that threaten to engulf them both.”

The psychological thriller will “keep audiences guessing from the start” as it explores “just how far we’re prepared to stand up for what we believe, and at what cost.”

Four-part miniseries Cheat is the work of screenwriting newcomer Gaby Hull, and is produced by Two Brothers Pictures with The Missing and Liar‘s Harry and Jack Williams serving as executive producers.

Who stars in Cheat?

Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor will lead the cast, playing university professor Leah and student Rose respectively.

Former Coronation Street star Kelly recently starred in Doctor Who spin-off Class and TV series Strike Back, while Windsor won the Bafta award for Best Actress for her lead role in drama Three Girls.

The all-star cast also includes Peter Firth (known for his roles in Spooks and Victoria), as well as Lorraine Ashbourne (Unforgotten, The Interceptor), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, Bancroft) and Tom Goodman-Hill (Humans).