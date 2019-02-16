How to vote on The Voice UK 2019

During the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds and Knockouts, it’s down to the coaches – Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – to decide which acts make it through on The Voice UK 2019. However, for the live shows, YOU get to have your say on who should stay.

But how? Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote for your favourite act.

How do I vote on The Voice UK 2019?

You can vote by phone or by the show’s app (see more on details how to download below).

How can I vote by phone on The Voice UK 2019?

The exact numbers to call for each act will be posted here when available.

How can I vote by the app on The Voice UK 2019?

To vote for FREE you can download The Voice UK app. To download for iOS click here and for Android click here.

As well as voting, you can catch rewatch all performances and watch all the latest backstage goss with digital presenter AJ Odudu.