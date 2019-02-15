When is The X Factor 2019 on TV? Everything we know about the major changes for series 16

The X Factor IS coming back for 2019. The biggest talent show on TV (minus Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m a Celebrity, among others) will return for its 16th series later this year.

Advertisement

And there could be a few HUGE changes in store. Here’s everything you need to know…

Is The X Factor coming back this year? Will it be a celebrity version?

Despite rumours stating otherwise, The X Factor WILL come back to ITV in 2019. A spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “The X Factor has not been axed and will be back on ITV later this year.”

However, it won’t return as we know it. Simon Cowell is planning TWO versions of the show this year: one celebrity version (think Strictly Come Dancing but with singing) and one that invites back former contestants to compete.

“The time feels right, and it will be a huge change,” Cowell told The Sun. “We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.

“I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in years.”

When is The X Factor 2019 on TV?

ITV hasn’t announced when the series will be returning. However, shows in previous years have started in early September.

Which celebrities and old contestants will appear on the X Factor in 2019?

We don’t know yet – but we will include all the rumoured and confirmed names here as they crop up.

Who will be the X Factor judges in 2019?

Simon Cowell is reportedly trying to keep together last year’s panel of himself, Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field. “I think and hope the panel will be the same,” he said Cowell.

When is The X Factor 2019 final?

A final date hasn’t yet been unveiled, but, judging from the 2018 competition, expect an early December finish.

Where is The X Factor filmed? And how can I get tickets?

In 2018, the live shows were filmed at LH2 Studios in Acton, London W3.

Although tickets for the 2019 series aren’t accessible yet, they will be available for FREE via ApplauseStore.com.

Who’s presenting The X Factor in 2019?

Usual host Dermot O’Leary hasn’t yet confirmed he’s returning for the 2019 show.

O’Leary has fronted each series of the show since 2007, except for the 2015 series, which was presented by Caroline Flack and Olly Murs (who accidentally told a contestant they’d be leaving the show too early).

Advertisement

What happened to The Xtra Factor?

The ITV2 spin-off was axed in 2017, with no word of its return.