When are the Knockouts on The Voice UK 2019?

The contestants, teams and guest mentors: everything you need to know about the contest's penultimate round

Hopeful singers on The Voice UK may have made it through the blind auditions and battle rounds, but they’ve got to leap one final hurdle before making the live shows: the Knockouts.

How exactly does the format work? And when are they taking place? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the Knockout round stage be on TV?

The Voice UK hasn’t yet confirmed when the knockout stage will start, but we’re expecting them to commence on Saturday 9th March, after the Battle rounds have been completed.

What is the Knockout round stage on The Voice UK?

It’s the penultimate round before the live shows, where the remaining acts perform a ‘killer song’. With the help of some special guest mentors, the coaches must decide which singers progress into the next round.

Who are the acts performing in the knockout stage?

You can see all acts left in the competition here, featuring all the members of Jennifer HudsonOlly MursSir Tom Jones and will.i.am’s teams.

Who are the special guest mentors on The Voice UK?

These haven’t yet been announced, but check this page for updates.

The Voice UK continues Saturdays on ITV

