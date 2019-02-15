Viewers share fan theories after THAT shock twist in The Cry

As the camera panned to the back seat of Joanna and Alistair’s rental car on Sunday night, we realised something shocking: baby Noah’s car seat was (spoiler alert) empty. The “missing” child had disappeared sooner than reported – and his parents were plotting a cover-up.

Advertisement

The final few minutes of BBC1’s The Cry hinted at something very dark, implicating mum Joanna (Jenna Coleman) and Alistair (Ewen Leslie) in Noah’s disappearance or death. And now viewers have been coming up with their own theories about what really happened.

So did something happen to Noah on the plane – or on the drive from the airport? Some fans think so…

Noah didn't cry after the Dad had him on the plane. Dad gave the baby sleeping meds, spilled it on the bib, baby body dumped on the way to the house, pretended he wss still there until the 'kidnapping' who's with me? #TheCry — Nic (@Noodleliciouso) October 7, 2018

I reckon they dropped the baby off at the shed and he was dead on the plane. Maybe from an overdose? An accident whilst trying to get Noah to stop crying? She is so sleep deprived she didn't really know what she was doing so they planned an abduction together.#TheCry — Sophie (@trafotoz) October 7, 2018

I reckon one of the parents gave the baby something to make him sleep on the plane but it was an accidental fatal dose. So they have concocted the fake kidnapping to cover themselves! #TheCry — Steph xxx (@RandomNutty1) October 7, 2018

But there are doubters…

#thecry On the plane the baby was blinking when they were about to land. So baby can't be dead on the plane. https://t.co/aiXYWYCNIG — Maximus (@maximus_argento) October 7, 2018

We also have to ask: was it Alistair who was ultimately responsible for Noah’s disappearance?

#TheCry theory – Alistair is responsible in some way for Noah's disappearance (something to do with driving during the Bushfire) and now he's dragging Joanna with him into a cover story. The way she threw up in the cottage. — Jo Nowak-Allum (@jo_nowakallum) October 1, 2018

And is this about the custody battle for his daughter, Chloe?

#TheCry oh my God they've set up the ex-wife to get his daughter back? Are they in it together? What do you think? — JDS (@JodesiJo) October 7, 2018

#TheCry so I suspect the baby died, they disposed of the body, frame the ex wife, get custody of daughter. — Kathy Cookson (@KathyCookson2) October 7, 2018

That baby was drugged before the flight. He cried the whole way through because he was in pain, then became unconscious, and got handed to somebody at the airport so Alistair could frame his ex-wife and win the custody battle. #TheCry — Rachel (@OpenMindMH) October 7, 2018

But while we’re debating what happened to Noah, some viewers have noticed something curious. What about the courtroom scenes, which take place in Scotland?

Been looking forward to #thecry all week – if the court is in Scotland then Joanna is being tried for a crime committed there no? 🤔 — Gemma (@gemmarosemay) October 7, 2018

Whatever Joanna is standing trial for, I don't think it's the disappearance of the baby – it doesn't make sense to be tried in Scotland under Scots law for something that happened in Australia. Plus, why is Alistair's mother there but not Alistair himself? 🧐 #TheCry — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦄 Sarah☘🇮🇪 (@sdbubbles1) October 7, 2018

No1. The trial is in Scotland. This hasnt got anything to do with the missing baby or the trial would be in Australia.

No. 2 Alistair not been seen in court anywhere. The plot thickens.

#TheCry — Tom Clark (@Tcukcufc) October 7, 2018

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 8 October 2018