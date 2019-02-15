Ronan Keating’s daughter set to audition on The Voice UK

Here’s something that’ll put a smile on your face (and truth in your eyes): Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy is set to audition on The Voice UK this weekend.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old singer will attempt to impress coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson as one half of duo GGMK, alongside friend Georgia Gaffney.

In the last blind audition show of the 2019 series, the two teens will be hoping to be sent through to the next round with a cover of CeeLo Green classic Forget You.

Unfortunately, ex-Boyzone member Ronan himself won’t be appearing on the show, but Missy’s mum Yvonne Connolly will be cheering on the Dublin duo off-stage.

Speaking before their performance, Missy says: “My family has inspired us so much. I’ve grown up around music. My dad Ronan being in Boyzone.

“He was my age when he started. I just want to, you know, start my career now and get a move on.”

Ronan Keating isn’t a stranger to the contest himself, having served as a judge on The Voice Australia and the Aussie version of The X Factor.

Best known for being a lead singer in Irish group Boyzone, Keating has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing nine studio albums. His cover of Keith Whitley classic When You Say Nothing at All became a number one hit in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand after appearing in rom-com Notting Hill.

So, could Missy follow in her father’s footsteps if one of the coaches turn for her group? Or will the duo leave the blind auditions empty-handed? We guess whatever rollercoaster is ahead, they’ve just gotta ride it.

Advertisement

The Voice is on 8pm on Saturdays on ITV