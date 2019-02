Meet the cast of Endeavour series six

Shaun Evans – Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse

Who does he play?

The younger version of John Thaw’s Inspector Morse from the original TV series, Evans’ Morse starts the new series as a desk sergeant in Woodstock, though by the end of the first episode he’s back in CID.

“At the end of last season we all go our separate ways,” Evans told RadioTimes.com from the set of the new series.

“And then it picks up, I’m in the countryside in my own little station, back in uniform. “

Where do I know him from?

Endeavour is by far Evans’ best known role, though he has also appeared in Teachers, Silk, Ashes to Ashes and The Scandalous Lady W among other productions. He is also a director, and helmed the second episode of this year’s series after previously directing two episodes of Casualty.

“It was the first thing I’d directed that I was in,” Evans said.

“So that brought with it its own challenges, but made it quite economical and efficient as well.”

Roger Allam – Detective Inspector Fred Thursday

Who does he play?

Morse’s former boss and mentor, Thursday has been bumped down a rank following the events of the last series and has trouble at home, leaving him open to the bad influence of new boss DCI Box.

“Thursday is at a new station where he’s been bumped down a rank, and he’s under the command of Box, who’s a younger, aggressive Sweeney-type, shall we say,” Allam told us.

“So things are not good in Thursday land, really,” he concluded.

Where do I know him from?

Allam is a longtime veteran of stage and screen, appearing in the likes of Ashes to Ashes, Game of Thrones, The Missing, Parade’s End, The Missing, The Book Thief, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and The Lady in the Van in the last few years alone. He also once appeared in a 1987 episode of Inspector Morse, and narrates popular children’s TV show Sarah & Duck.

Anton Lesser – Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright

Who does he play?

Morse and Thursday’s former boss, Bright has been exiled to a demoralising job organising Oxford’s traffic provisions, while personal issues threaten his entire way of life.

“It’s a big comedown for him, a big shift,” Lesser said on the Endeavour set.

“Because his authority has been completely undermined now he’s been reduced to organising traffic. It’s a real challenge for him personally, and he has to take a back seat in everything.

“He has to be subjugated to the very people who he regards as having no integrity, and being the new world of policing, which is without the rigour and care that he has been part of.”

Where do I know him from?

Lesser is probably best known now for his role as the villainous Qyburn in Game of Thrones (a part he will reprise in the upcoming final series), though he’s also had major roles in The Crown, On Chesil Beach, Disobedience, Wolf Hall, Ripper Street, Dickensian, The Hollow Crown and Agatha Christie’s Poirot in recent years.

Sean Rigby – Detective Sergeant Jim Strange

Who does he play?

A younger version of Morse’s boss from the original Inspector Morse series, Strange is still rising through the ranks at the time of Endeavour – and in the latest series, he begins to make the connections that will facilitate his future success.

“Nothing’s really great for anyone, except probably Strange to a degree,” co-star Roger Allam said of Rigby’s character in the new series.

“He seems on the up.”

Where do I know him from?

Rigby has also appeared in BBC historical drama Gunpowder, as well as short films Isabella, The Baby Shower and Crossing Seas.

Sara Vickers – Joan Thursday

Who does she play?

The daughter of Fred and Win, Joan also has a complex romantic history with Morse. In the new series, she’s taken a job in social services, bringing her into contact with Fred and Morse more regularly.

Where do I know her from?

Scottish actor Vickers has also appeared in The Crown, Shetland, Privates, Taggart, Man Down, Lovesick, Breaking and The Alienist among other projects. She’s also set to star in the new TV adaptation of classic comic-book Watchmen when it debuts in 2019.

Simon Harrison – Detective Chief Inspector Ronnie Box

Who does he play?

A hotheaded former robbery detective who appeared in the last series, Box is Thursday’s new boss, and tries to tempt the older detective into his less by-the-book methods of policing.

“Thursday’s under the command of Box, who’s a younger, aggressive Sweeney-type, shall we say,” Roger Allam said of Harrison’s character.

“They are very much representing that 1970s feel of a different way of policing,” added producer Deanne Cunningham.

“Its more rough-and-ready, flying squad style, and totally anathema to Morse and Fred.”

Where do I know him from?

As noted above, Harrison played Box in the third episode of Endeavour series five with a very different look.

He’s also appeared in series including Fearless, Outlander (where he played George Washington), Grantchester, Humans and Doctors, and films like Transformers: The Last Knight and London Has Fallen.

Richard Riddell – Detective Sergeant Alan Jago

Who does he play?

Box’s right-hand man, Jago takes part in all sorts of shady policing activities with his boss.

Where do I know him from?

The ever-busy Riddell has appeared in series including Bodyguard, Curfew, The Terror, Barbarians Rising, Scott & Bailey, Penny Dreadful, Merlin and Misfits among many others. Film roles have included parts in Robin Hood, Legend and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Abigail Thaw – Dorothea Frazil

Who does she play?

Editor of the real-life Oxford Mail newspaper, Frazil is a talented journalist who has developed a friendship with Morse.

Where do I know her from?

Thaw has appeared in the likes of Black Mirror, Love Soup, I Want my Wife Back, Doctors, Casualty and The Bill over the years, but she’s also known for being the daughter of original Morse actor John Thaw. Her character’s name is actually a play on her own surname, with De-Frazil meaning to de-ice, or thaw something.

James Bradshaw – Dr Max DeBryn

Who does he play?

The Home Office Pathologist, Dr DeBryn has a wry sense of humour, and appeared as an older man in early episodes of the original Inspector Morse series played by Peter Woodthorpe.

Where do I know him from?

Bradshaw is best known for playing Gordon Grimley in The Grimleys, as well as his current role as DS Geoff Thorpe in Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in Primeval, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Heartbeat, Close to the Enemy and Mile High among other programmes.

Caroline O’Neill – Win Thursday

Who does she play?

The wife of Roger Allam’s Fred, Win has become estranged from her husband after he lost their savings in the previous series.

Where do I know her from?

O’Neill has appeared in Doc Martin, Queer as Folk, Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, Lewis, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Grange Hill among other series.

Episode 2 additional cast list

Benjamin Wainwright – Adam Drake

Who does he play?

An astrophycisist and TV presenter, wunderkind Adam has some dark secrets.

Where do I know him from?

Wainwright has appeared in dramas including War & Peace, Unforgotten and The Boy with the Topknot, and played Seb in new Channel 4 comedy Pure.

Katie Faye – Christine Chase

Who does she play?

An assistant on the Moon Raiders TV series, Christine has taken a shine to Adam.

Where do I know her from?

Before Endeavour, Faye appeared in the final series of e4 comedy Drifters.

Oliver Chris – Elliot Winqvist

Who does he play?

Another astrophysicist, Elliot has his own reasons for sucking up to his friend Adam.

Where do I know him from?

Chris is probably best known for roles in comedies like Bluestone 42, The Office, Motherland and Green Wing, though recently went slightly against type to play Prince William in Shakespeare-esque Mike Bartlett play and TV film King Charles III.

More recently, he also played Prince Charles in David Walliams’ The Queen and I, and had a small role in Lenny Abrahamson film The Little Stranger.

Sophie Winkleman – Isobel Humbolt

Who does she play?

The wife to astrophysicist Larry (see below), Isobel has a strained relationship with her children, and an old bond with Adam.

Where do I know her from?

Winkleman is probably best known for playing “Big” Suze in Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, though in recent years her performance as Zoey in US sitcom Two and a Half Men has brought her more international fame.

Winkleman has also appeared in Trust, Ruddy Hell! It’s Harry and Paul, Death in Paradise, Lead Balloon, CSI: Miami, Robin Hood and Plus One among other TV shows. In her personal life, Winkleman is married to the Queen’s first cousin once removed, and thus can also be known as Lady Frederick Windsor.

Sargon Yelda – Larry Humbolt

Who does he play?

Dr Larry Humboldt was Adam’s mentor, but their relationship has become frostier as his former pupil’s success has grown.

Where do I know him from?

Yelda has made regular appearances as friendly policeman DI Anstis in Tom Burke-starring detective series Strike, and has also appeared in Innocent, People Just Do Nothing, Zen and James Bond movie Spectre among other roles.

Alice Orr-Ewing – Natalie Winqvist

Who does she play?

The wife of Oliver Chris’ Elliot, Natalie has a lot to hide when Morse comes investigating.

Where do I know her from?

Orr-Ewing has previously starred in A Very English Scandal, Victoria, Our Zoo, The Theory of Everything, Pramface and Mr Turner among other projects.

Matthew Cottle – Jeff Slayton

Who does he play?

The boss of kids’ puppet series Moon Raiders, Slayton finds his TV show embroiled in a police investigation.

Where do I know him from?

Like Wainwright, Cottle also appears in Channel 4 comedy Pure, and plays Prince Edward in royal comedy The Windsors. In recent years he has also starred in Murder on the Blackpool Express, Citizen Khan, Plebs, The Dresser and Unforgotten.

Mary Stockley – Hildegard Slayton

Who does she play?

The sister to Jeff Slayton, Hildegard is the level-headed side of the Moon Raiders partnership.

Where do I know her from?

Stockley has previously appeared in The Alienist, Delicious, Inspector George Gently, Penny Dreadful, The Woman in Black and Ballet Shows. An accomplished voice actor, Stockley has also lent her vocal chords to various video game characters.

And finally…where’s WPC Trewlove?

Sadly, Dakota Blue Richards’ character Shirley Trewlove has departed Endeavour after series five, which saw her boyfriend George (Lewis Peek) gunned down in a gangland incident.

“This is the end of Trewlove for now – Dakota told us she wanted to leave at the beginning of last year, so we planned series five to give her the arc,” executive producer Damien Timmer told RadioTimes.com.

“But the door is always open for return appearances!” Timmer added.

Endeavour airs on ITV on Sundays at 8.00pm