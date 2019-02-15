Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 8

Death in Paradise returns with a crop of new guest stars as DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team tackle some baffling murder mysteries on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

While Danny John-Jules (Officer Dwayne Myers) may have left the show, both JP and Florence are back alongside Catherine and the Commissioner. And there’s a new cop in town as Officer Ruby Patterson (Shkyo Amos) joins the team…

Here are the main characters and guest stars who will feature in series eight:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? When DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) left Saint Marie at the end of series six, DI Jack Mooney found himself taking on the top job and moving into Humphrey’s old shack on the beach. An Irish widower with a daughter away at university, he has settled into life on the island but still finds himself a little lonely. He tends to disarm people with long (and sometimes rambling) stories and odd questions, but ultimately he is a brilliant detective.

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? O’Hanlon is best-known for playing the comically clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he has starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, and Skins.

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is DS Florence Cassell? DI Jack Mooney’s second-in-command. She is a talented and capable detective, and is absolutely dedicated to her job. Having grown up in a house full of men (with five older brothers), Florence has learnt to be assertive and strong-minded. She is very easy to get along with and has a good sense of humour.

What else has Joséphine Jobert been in? Before joining Death in Paradise, the French actress and singer appeared on TV in France, with shows including Cut, Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez, and Summer Crush.

Tobi Bakare plays Officer JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? A young, ambitious and hard-working police officer who joined the show in 2015. He previously worked closely with Officer Dwayne Myers, and is eager to prove himself to his bosses. JP is married to the girl he had a crush on at school.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? Recent credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where he played Eggsy’s friend Jamal. Before joining the cast of Death in Paradise, he appeared in The Tunnel, One Child, The Smoke, and Silent Witness.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? The gruff police commissioner of Saint Marie – and Jack’s boss. He has a deadpan sense of humour and tends to keep his employees on edge, even though he is usually impressed by their crime-solving skills.

What else has Don Warrington been in? An accomplished stage and screen actor, Warrington has appeared in Rising Damp, New Street Law, To Play the King, and Hamlet. He played the President of Great Britain in an alternative universe in Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen.

Who is Ruby Patterson? After the departure of Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) , there is a vacancy at Saint Marie police station – but not for long. Commissioner Patterson’s niece Ruby joins the team as an eager new recruit, fresh out of police college. She has been described as a “bundle of joy.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Aside from a tiny two-line part in A Very English Scandal, Shyko Amos is a complete newcomer to television.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? As one of the most friendly and popular people on the island of Saint Marie, she runs Catherine’s Bar on the beach-front where locals and police alike gather to relax in the evenings. She is at the heart of the Honoré community and is always on hand to offer advice and create unusual cocktails. Catherine has been an important part of Death in Paradise since the first series launched in 2011.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? The actress has mainly appeared on French TV, with more than 60 roles in film and television.

Leemore Marrett Jr plays Patrice Campbell

Who is Patrice Campbell? Florence’s boyfriend – and now fiancé. He adores her and can’t wait to marry her as soon as possible. Patrice runs a bar on Saint Marie.

What else has Leemore Marrett Jr. been in? The actor has made appearances in Humans, Final Score, Call the Midwife, Vera, Silent Witness, 24: Live Another Day, and Whitechapel.

Episode six guest stars

Alastair MacKenzie plays Ewan Boyd

Who is Ewan? The owner of a lucrative financial investment company, who Commissioner Patterson says is “a millionaire many times over.” He divides his time between New York, London, and his “Caribbean bolthole” – that is, his villa on Rosalie Island.

What else has Alastair MacKenzie been in? The Scottish actor played Archie MacDonald in Monarch of the Glen. He is also known for his roles as Jeremy Walsh in Borgen, William Brereton in Wolf Hall, Lord Rothcroft in Dracula, and John Bentley in Unforgotten.

Saskia Reeves plays Frances Compton

Who is Frances? Ewan’s employee and right-hand woman, who has been working with him for the last 30 years – as well as living and travelling with him.

What else has Saskia Reeves been in? With more than 70 screen credits to her name, Saskia Reeves has appeared in shows including Shetland (as Freya Galdie), Collateral (as Deborah Clifford), Wolf Hall (as Johane Williamson) and Luther (as DSU Rose Teller).

Angus Deayton plays Martin Stow

Who is Martin? Martin Stow heads up Ewan’s legal team and is also staying on Rosalie Island.

What else has Angus Deayton been in? The actor, writer and broadcaster was the original presenter of Have I Got News for You, until he was dismissed in 2002 after a string of tabloid stories about his personal life. Since then he has played George Windsor in Waterloo Road, Alan Derbyshire in Pramface, and Don Cole in Nighty Night. He is also known for his role as Victor Meldrew’s neighbour Patrick in the TV show One Foot in the Grave.

Episode five guest stars

Nicole Lecky plays Tiana Palmer

Who is Tiana Palmer? One of the most popular young women on Saint Marie, Tiana has been selected by the village of Belle Mer to be their festival queen Mamma D’Mer. But after setting off on a boat with her “offering” (bread and rum) on her way to the annual Mahi Mahi festival, she is somehow killed – despite being alone at sea. Tiana works as a waitress at Florence’s fiancé Patrice’s bar, and is the girlfriend of Patrice’s best friend Harrison.

What else has Nicôle Lecky been in? Previous roles have included Bambie in Sense8, Maya Tanner in Doctors, and Leila in Fresh Meat. She has also written and starred in her own play, Superhoe, currently showing at the Royal Court.

Zackary Momoh plays Harrison Green

Who is Harrison Green? Patrice’s best friend, and Tiana’s boyfriend.

What else has Zackary Momoh been in? The actor played Manni Attah in No Offence, and Seth Butler in the TV series Seven Seconds.

Nneka Okoye plays Nelly Dubois

Who is Nelly Dubois? Tiana’s best friend, and a local fisherwoman.

What else has Nneka Okoye been in? Most recently, she starred as Mags in The A List. Her other credits include Every Blank Ever, Doctor Foster (as Wendy), and Prime Suspect 1973.

Indra Ové plays Louise Palmer

Who is Louise Palmer? Louise adopted Tiana as a baby, and her entire life revolves around her daughter. She has an alcohol problem and used to be a friend of Catherine’s.

What else has Indra Ové been in? She starred as Maria Carr in the Nicola Walker TV drama Unforgotten. Indra Ové has also appeared in Marcella, Dark Heart, The New Worst Witch, and Resident Evil.