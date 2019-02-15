Brit Awards 2019: full list of nominees

From Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa to George Ezra and Jorja Smith, a wide range of top British talent has been nominated for The Brit Awards 2019.

Dua Lipa, who won two Brits last year, and Anne-Marie both boast four nominations each. George Ezra, meanwhile, has scored three nods and Jorja Smith is shortlisted in three categories.

Check out the full list of nominees below, including Calvin Harris, The 1975, Little Mix, Rita Ora, Florence + The Machine, Rudimental and many more…

The full list of the Brit Awards 2019 nominees…

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

CRITICS’ CHOICE

WINNER: Sam Fender

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

BRITISH SINGLE

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

George Ezra – Shotgun

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

RAMZ – Barking

Rudimental – These Days

Siagla and Paloma Faith – Lullaby

Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

BRITISH VIDEO

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me

Rita Ora – Let Me Love You

Rudimental – These Days

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC

WINNER: Pink

BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

TBC

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

TBC

The Brit Awards 2019 will air live on Wednesday 20th February on ITV with the ceremony kicking off at 8pm