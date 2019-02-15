Brit Awards 2019: full list of nominees
Dua Lipa and Anne Marie lead the charge, with George Ezra and Jorja Smith also nominated at the 39th annual British music awards
From Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa to George Ezra and Jorja Smith, a wide range of top British talent has been nominated for The Brit Awards 2019.
Dua Lipa, who won two Brits last year, and Anne-Marie both boast four nominations each. George Ezra, meanwhile, has scored three nods and Jorja Smith is shortlisted in three categories.
Check out the full list of nominees below, including Calvin Harris, The 1975, Little Mix, Rita Ora, Florence + The Machine, Rudimental and many more…
The full list of the Brit Awards 2019 nominees…
BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
- Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
- Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
- George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
- Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
- Anne-Marie
- Florence + The Machine
- Jess Glynne
- Jorja Smith
- Lily Allen
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
- Aphex Twin
- Craig David
- George Ezra
- Giggs
- Sam Smith
BRITISH GROUP
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Gorillaz
- Little Mix
- Years & Years
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
- Ella Mai
- Idles
- Jorja Smith
- Mabel
- Tom Walker
CRITICS’ CHOICE
- WINNER: Sam Fender
- Lewis Capaldi
- Mahalia
BRITISH SINGLE
- Anne-Marie – 2002
- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
- Dua Lipa – IDGAF
- George Ezra – Shotgun
- Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
- RAMZ – Barking
- Rudimental – These Days
- Siagla and Paloma Faith – Lullaby
- Tom Walker – Leave A Light On
BRITISH VIDEO
- Anne-Marie – 2002
- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
- Dua Lipa – IDGAF
- Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe
- Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise
- Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You
- Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me
- Rita Ora – Let Me Love You
- Rudimental – These Days
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
- Drake
- Eminem
- Kamasi Washington
- Shawn Mendes
- Travis Scott
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Christine & The Queens
- Janelle Monae
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
- Brockhampton
- The Carters
- First Aid Kit
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Twenty One Pilots
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC
- WINNER: Pink
BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
- TBC
BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- TBC
The Brit Awards 2019 will air live on Wednesday 20th February on ITV with the ceremony kicking off at 8pm