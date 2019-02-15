Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Brit Awards 2019: full list of nominees

Brit Awards 2019: full list of nominees

Dua Lipa and Anne Marie lead the charge, with George Ezra and Jorja Smith also nominated at the 39th annual British music awards

Dua Lipa (Getty, BA)

From Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa to George Ezra and Jorja Smith, a wide range of top British talent has been nominated for The Brit Awards 2019.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa, who won two Brits last year, and Anne-Marie both boast four nominations each. George Ezra, meanwhile, has scored three nods and Jorja Smith is shortlisted in three categories.

Check out the full list of nominees below, including Calvin Harris, The 1975, Little Mix, Rita Ora, Florence + The Machine, Rudimental and many more…

The full list of the Brit Awards 2019 nominees…

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
  • Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
  • Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
  • George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
  • Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

  • Anne-Marie
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Jess Glynne
  • Jorja Smith
  • Lily Allen

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

  • Aphex Twin
  • Craig David
  • George Ezra
  • Giggs
  • Sam Smith

BRITISH GROUP

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Gorillaz
  • Little Mix
  • Years & Years

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

  • Ella Mai
  • Idles
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mabel
  • Tom Walker

CRITICS’ CHOICE

  • WINNER: Sam Fender
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mahalia

WATCH: Peter Capaldi stars in a new music video for his distant relative Lewis Capaldi

BRITISH SINGLE

  • Anne-Marie – 2002
  • Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
  • Dua Lipa – IDGAF
  • George Ezra – Shotgun
  • Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
  • RAMZ – Barking
  • Rudimental – These Days
  • Siagla and Paloma Faith – Lullaby
  • Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

Everything you need to know about The Brit Awards 2019

BRITISH VIDEO

  • Anne-Marie – 2002
  • Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
  • Dua Lipa – IDGAF
  • Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe
  • Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise
  • Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You
  • Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me
  • Rita Ora – Let Me Love You
  • Rudimental – These Days

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Travis Scott

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Christine & The Queens
  • Janelle Monae

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

  • Brockhampton
  • The Carters
  • First Aid Kit
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • Twenty One Pilots

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC

  • WINNER: Pink

BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

  • TBC

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

  • TBC
Advertisement

The Brit Awards 2019 will air live on Wednesday 20th February on ITV with the ceremony kicking off at 8pm

Tags

All about The Brit Awards 2019

Dua Lipa (Getty, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Greatest Showman

All Hugh Jackman needs now is an Oscar to complete an incredible entertainment milestone

Screen Shot 2019-02-11 at 16.42.38

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA

Bafta Film Awards 2019 recap – the biggest and best moments

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

Black Panther earns historic Best Picture nomination at the Oscars