Jurassic Park! We now know exactly when Alan Partridge will be back on the BBC!

Ah, and indeed ha! Alan Gordon Partridge will soon be back on the Beeb!

Advertisement

The BBC has finally released the air date of Alan’s new show, This Time with Alan Partridge, and we can reveal that it will start on BBC1 on Monday 25th February at 9:30pm, in the slot before the News at Ten (which just goes to show how seriously the corporation is taking it).

This Time with Alan Partridge is described as “a heady mix of consumer affairs, current affairs, viewer interaction, highbrow interview and lightweight froth” that should definitely not be confused with series like, I don’t know, The One Show, say.

Insiders are saying it’s “the perfect shop window for a man of Alan’s gravitas” and “will, or should, see him finally recognised as one of the heavyweight broadcasters of his era”.

The new show comes more than 20 years since Alan was last seen on primetime BBC TV, after that unfortunate meeting with Tony Hayers, which saw Alan repeatedly demanding that the then BBC director of programming “smell my cheese”.

But how the tables have turned! Hayers is no more after plummeting to his death while (ironically) trying to fix the TV aerial on his roof. But Partridge lives on to broadcast another day.

Some might say that both men received their just desserts (or simply that it was a case of hard cheese, Tony). But Alan Partridge would not be one of them.

Advertisement

This Time with Alan Partridge starts on BBC1 on Monday 25th February at 9:30pm