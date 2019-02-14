Another year, another 16 celebrities set to strip off and dance to raise awareness around cancer.

But which stars are participating The Real Full Monty in 2019? And what exactly are they shedding their clothes in aid of?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins on TV?

The All New Monty 2019 will air in two 90-minute episodes, one for the women’s show and one for the men’s. Although ITV has not yet revealed the air dates, it is likely they will be broadcast in March as they were in 2018.

What is The All New Monty in aid of?

It’s all very well a roster of celebrities stripping off on telly – but why?

The All New Monty sees famous faces bare all and perform a strip-tease to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body.

In the men’s show, the celebs will promote regular checks for testicular and prostate cancer.

And in the women’s, the ladies will be encouraging women to check their breasts, keep to their cervical smear appointments and be more health aware.

Which celebrities are stripping off in The All New Monty 2019?

Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, I’m a Celebrity winner Joe Pasquale, snooker legend Willie Thorne, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers and footballer Jason Cundy are the eight men baring all for this year’s show.

The female line-up features Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, EastEnders actress Laurie Brett, So Solid Crew’s Lisa Maffia, Towie’s Danielle Armstrong, and Benidorm’s Crissy Rock, as well as full monty veterans Coleen Nolan and Victoria Derbyshire.

Who is leading each team?

Choreographer Ashley Banjo and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong are back once again to lead the men, while Victoria Derbyshire and Coleen Nolan will be leading the women.

Who has taken part in The Real Full Monty in previous years?

In 2018, TOWIE’s James Argent, chef Ainsley Harriott, The Wanted’s Tom Parker, former EastEnders actor John Partridge, ex-footballer John Hartson, presenter Jeff Brazier and former rugby pro Ugo Money were the male celebs to bare all.

They competed against broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, TOWIE’s Megan McKenna, Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton, presenter Sarah-Jayne Crawford, and actresses Helen Lederer, Sally Dexter and Ruth Madoc in the female line-up.

The first year of the show, in 2017, featured only men stripping, with the original line-up made up of:

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong

Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules

Ex-Olympic swimmer Mark Foster

Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep

Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden

McFly drummer Harry Judd

Presenter Dom Littlewood

TOWIE’s Elliot Wright

Has the show won any awards?

The show was nominated for a Bafta in the Reality & Constructed Factual category in 2018 but lost out to Love Island.

How much money has the show raised?

The show’s primary aim is to raise awareness, not charitable donations, however there was a backlash in 2018 after it was reported that the celebs were paid £10,000 each to strip off, while the show made just over £4,000 for charity.

Charities supported last year included Breast Cancer Care, Breast Cancer Now, CoppaFeel! and Prostate Cancer UK.

What is The Full Monty film?

The All New Monty is a tribute to the 1997 movie The Full Monty, which followed a group of unemployed men from Sheffield who stripped and danced to raise money.

Starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, William Snape, Steve Huison, Tom Wilkinson, Paul Barber and Hugo Speer, the movie became a smash hit and has been adapted into musicals and plays in the years since.

The movie’s most famous scene features the men strutting their stuff to Tom Jones’ You Can Leave Your Hat On.

