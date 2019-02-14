American kids are speaking with British accents thanks to Peppa Pig

American kids are watching so much Peppa Pig that they’re beginning to speak with British accents.

The cartoon – which is aimed at toddlers and follows the pig as she navigates life in a fictional English town – has become a mega-hit Stateside, racking up over $1 billion in sales in the USA by 2015 – and the effects are beginning to show. A collection of parents have taken to social media to share their surprise at hearing the Queen’s English coming out of their toddlers’ mouths.

“Up until the age of 20 months, my daughter was a pristine developmental specimen, untouched by screen-time,” Janet Manley wrote on US parenting blog Romper. “Then we flew to Australia. After 21 hours of flight time spent binge-watching Peppa Pig episodes on the iPad, my kid had adopted Peppa Pig’s plum British accent, calling me “Mummy” and finishing her sentences with Peppa’s trademark snort.”

Dozens of others have reported similar instances of Peppa-induced Britishness on Twitter.

“Best thing Noah does these days is speak in a British accent b/c of Peppa Pig,” Clayton Davis wrote on Twitter. “Two days ago he came to me and said ‘Daddy, I want to sit on your lap and use the computer’.”

Casey Neistat had a similar experience. “My three year old daughter speaks with a slight but pronounced British accent,” he wrote. “She learned it from Peppa Pig.”

so my baby cousin has a british accent but like nobody in the family has an accent so i asked his dad why he had one and it’s cause he watches peppa pig JSGSKSHSKGASK — amy (@amebitious) February 11, 2019

I’d like to thank Peppa Pig for the slight yet adorable British accent my toddler is acquiring. #mum #mummy — jen rofé (@jenrofe) February 6, 2019

Some are picking up new words…

My 4 year baby girl loves watching peppa pig & I have noticed her accent & grammar is extraordinary, last night I tucked her to sleep & she looks at me & says "daddy, can you snuggle me" I was like what did you just say baby girl? I don't remember the last time I used that word. pic.twitter.com/IAWa0FQND6 — Sylvester Kabajani (@Supersly20) February 11, 2019

My 3 year old developed a British accent from Peppa Pig. No son, it's not pronounced GARE-age. And I don't need any petrol for the car. — Rebecca W (@rdcolnar) August 31, 2017

…While others have acquired some British pronunciation:

My three year old says “tomatoes” with a British accent. #peppapig — Leah Wachna (@LeahWachna) February 9, 2019

Peppa Pig is the reason my kids pronounce certain words with a British accent. — Mark Szczepanik (@Szczepanik) December 31, 2013

And some Brits abroad are even seeing it as vital training.

@DaveandChuck as a British guy living in Massachusetts, I’m relying on Peppa Pig to preserve my 3yo’s British accent — Jo Shields (@directhex) February 13, 2019

The “Peppa effect” has well and truly taken hold…