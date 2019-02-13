US Masters golf 2019 live TV coverage: how to watch in the UK

The 2019 US Masters go into its 83rd edition. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

When is the US Masters 2019?

The Masters will run from 11th to 14th April, with the tournament building up to the main event from 8th April.

Where will the Masters 2019 take place?

The Masters Tournament will be played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. This has been the course for the Masters Tournament since its beginning in 1934, when it was officially called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament.

The US Masters is the only golf major that takes place at the same venue each year.

How can I watch the Masters live in the UK?

Sky Sports has in recent years been the only place to watch all four days of the Masters live on TV in the UK.

The pay TV broadcaster however has not had exclusive coverage, with the BBC also holding the rights to broadcast the final two days.

A deal for the 2019 rights has yet to be confirmed however. There was reportedly tension between Sky and the Augusta organisers in 2018, leading to speculation that the event could move to another UK broadcaster. However, this would still represent a surprising break with recent trends, with Sky investing significant sums and air time to golf in the UK.

Regardless of who broadcasts Masters golf, expect the rigid broadcasting rules that have dictated terms about when action from Augusta can be shown to remain in place.

We will update this page with more coverage information when it becomes available

Who won the Masters last year?

Patrick Reed of the United States won the Masters Tournament in 2018, holding out against a challenge from Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

What is the Green Jacket?

One of the tournament’s many storied traditions, a green Augusta members’ jacket is awarded to the Masters champion each year. The champion may keep the jacket for a year, but then it must be returned to Augusta Nations, where it is kept for the player to wear only while he is on the grounds of the golf club.