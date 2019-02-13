New Great British Sewing Bee host Joe Lycett has fans in stitches

After an ultra-long break from our screens, the Great British Sewing Bee is back, and fans couldn’t be happier – especially with new host Joe Lycett on hand to make them giggle.

Advertisement

A whole new group of contestants have arrived to battle it out to be crowned Britain’s best home sewing star, in one of the most wholesome and lovely shows on TV.

And fans are simply delighted to see it back on their screens…

So happy that #SewingBee is back! Find it so comforting and relaxing🧵🐝 — Rosie Collier (@RosieCollier4) February 12, 2019

I’m SO happy that this is back!!! #SewingBee — Becka Hainge (@BeckaHainge) February 12, 2019

So happy happy happy to see the sewing bee back. Off to dust off my machine. Well maybe tomorrow now 💤 — Annmarie Blair (@blair_amk22182) February 12, 2019

So great to have the Great British Sewing Bee back 😀 – loved the first episode-I now feel the need to go and sew something! #GBSB @BBCTwo — Jessica Simpson 🇬🇧 (@simpsonjess2) February 12, 2019

And while former host Claudia Winkleman was missed, Joe brought his own brand of comedy to the job – and his debut was a huge success.

Ooooooh lookie! It’s a new series of #SewingBee on @BBCTwo now with @joelycett THIS MAKES ME VERY HAPPY pic.twitter.com/HXnQ50hNF2 — sara cox (@sarajcox) February 12, 2019

As I thought…Joe Lycett was an amazing choice for Sewing Bee ❤ #sewingbee — Natalie Clennell (@MissNaralie) February 12, 2019

Loved @joelycett following @ClaudiaWinkle tradition of helping out the sewers. Brilliant job and glad to see @sewingbee back on our screens — Sarah Kane (@laxwanna1) February 13, 2019

Joe Lycett is made for the Sewing Bee 👌🐝 — A 🐘 (@abisaysthings) February 12, 2019

omg its sewing bee time, this show is my ultimate guilty pleasure especially now the lovely Joe Lycett is involved… thank you bbc two for this program back in our lives #GreatBritishSewingBee — Amber (@smolbunprincess) February 12, 2019

Advertisement

Luckily, it seems Joe is having fun too…