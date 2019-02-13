Accessibility Links

New Great British Sewing Bee host Joe Lycett has fans in stitches

The comedian has replaced Claudia Winkleman as presenter as the show finally makes its comeback to BBC2

Joe Lycett Great British Sewing Bee

After an ultra-long break from our screens, the Great British Sewing Bee is back, and fans couldn’t be happier – especially with new host Joe Lycett on hand to make them giggle.

Advertisement

A whole new group of contestants have arrived to battle it out to be crowned Britain’s best home sewing star, in one of the most wholesome and lovely shows on TV.

And fans are simply delighted to see it back on their screens…

And while former host Claudia Winkleman was missed, Joe brought his own brand of comedy to the job – and his debut was a huge success.

Advertisement

Luckily, it seems Joe is having fun too…

