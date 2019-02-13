When is Channel 4 film Kirsty starring Samantha Morton on TV?

Channel 4 has a commissioned a brand new three-part anthology series starring Oscar nominee Samantha Morton, Humans’ Gemma Chan and Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure.

Created by Bafta winner Dominic Savage (The Escape) in collaboration with the three leads, each hour-long film follow a different women as they experience “moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and utterly personal”.

The broadcaster is keeping Nicola, the episode starring Vicky McClure, tightly under wraps — and the third instalment starring Gemma Chan doesn’t yet have a title — but Channel 4 has released details about Kirsty, the episode starring Samantha Morton (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them)…

Here’s everything you need to know about Kirsty.

When is Kirsty on TV?

The hour-long film is set to air later this year — watch this space for more detail.

What’s Channel 4’s Kirsty about?

Shot over the summer and autumn of 2018, each of the three episodes is co-authored and developed by its female lead.

In Kirsty, Morton stars opposite Paul Kaye’s Ryan, who’s described as a menacing presence in Kirsty’s life.

Kirsty is struggling to keep afloat and protect her family, and the film explores the sacrifices she makes for them — and how far she’s willing to go to ensure their survival.

Series producer Krishnendu Majumdar said, “Dominic Savage’s work always speaks to the most contemporary and urgent of questions, taking a scalpel to modern life.”

A second episode will star Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure, and is currently titled Nicola.

How can I watch Kirsty before it airs?

You can watch an exclusive preview of Channel 4’s Kirsty at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival on Sunday 14th April, 6pm at BFI Southbank. Tickets are £20, and include a Q&A with Samantha Morton and creator Dominic Savage. Find out more about the event here.

Tickets are on sale for Radio Times magazine readers from Monday 11th February at 11:30am (using the special booking code found inside copies of Radio Times magazine) and the general public from Friday 15th February at 11:30am.

Book tickets over the phone by calling 02079283232, or by visiting the website here. You can also buy tickets in person at BFI Southbank, London, and members of BFI can save £2 off tickets.