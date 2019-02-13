Champions League fixtures live on TV and online: knockout round dates, kick-off times and BT Sport coverage
Man Utd, Man City and Spurs all feature in the Champions League knockout rounds
The Champions League 2019 Last 16 fixtures have now been confirmed, and all the clubs who have made it through to the knockouts know who they will be facing in February.
Every match will be live on BT Sport. The first legs will take place on 12-13th February and 19-20th February, and the return legs will be held on 5-6th March and 12-13th March.
Find out more, including when future rounds will be live on TV, below.
How can I watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK?
BT Sport is the only broadcaster with rights to the Champions League, with Gary Lineker presenting the coverage. BT Sport is available to both BT subscribers and other TV packages including Sky and Virgin. Check the latest subscription costs here.
Can I live stream the Champions League online?
Yes, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber. All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.
Champions League fixtures live on TV: Last 16
Tuesday 12th February
Man Utd v PSG (1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live onBT Sport 2
Roma v Porto (1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport 3
Wednesday 13th February
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund (1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport 2
Ajax v Real Madrid (1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport 3
Tuesday 19th February
Liverpool v Bayern Munich (1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Olympique Lyonnais v Barcelona(1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Wednesday 20th February
Schalke v Man City (1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Atletico Madrid v Juventus (1st leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Tuesday 5th March
Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Real Madrid v Ajax (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Wednesday 6th March
Porto v Roma (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
PSG v Manchester United (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Tuesday 12th March
Manchester City v Schalke (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Juventus v Atletico Madrid (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Wednesday 13th March
Bayern Munich v Liverpool (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais (2nd leg) – kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport Extra
Quarter-finals
First legs: 9-10th April
Second legs: 16-17th April
Semi-finals
First leg: 30th April – 1st May
Second legs: 7-8th May
Final
1st June