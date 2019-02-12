Strictly’s Tess and Claudia to tackle Red Nose Day danceathon

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will keeeeep dancing… and dancing… and dancing… as they take on a gruelling all-day and all-night danceathon challenge for Comic Relief.

The Strictly Come Dancing hosts will be strapping on their dancing shoes to raise money ahead of Red Nose Day.

So these 2 tiny legends are attempting The Longest Ever @comicrelief Danceathon on @BBCRadio2 – this time, you can take part as well… everything you need here.. https://t.co/t0WW6grTfQ #RNDdanceathon pic.twitter.com/1dq6IuSVx1 — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) February 12, 2019

Daly and Winkleman follow in the footsteps of Sara Cox, who last completed the challenge live on Radio 2 in 2017 with the help of an 80s musical soundtrack. But this time around, the Strictly duo will be attempting to break the record by continuing beyond the 24 hour mark.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2, Daly wondered: “Can we stay awake for 24 hours and keep moving?”

“I don’t know,” said Winkleman. “I have two naps most days… I’m not very good at standing, let alone dancing.”

Olympic athlete Greg White is on hand to prepare them for the challenge (even if it’s from a standing start), although Winkleman warned: “He mentioned this thing called ‘core strength’ and I don’t have it.”

Daly added: “I am an enthusiastic disco dancer but this is a bit different!”

The pair also revealed that a few special guests will join to cheer them on, including the cast of West End musical Mamma Mia – and Mary Berry herself.

“Mary Berry’s going to come down,” Daly said. “I’m hoping she’ll bring cake.”

You can follow the danceathon on Radio 2, and it will also be streamed live on the red button on 11th and 12th March. The main Comic Relief show will take place on 15th March 2019.