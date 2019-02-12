Meet the cast of Shetland series five

DI Jimmy Perez returns for series five of Shetland with his team of dedicated detectives and police officers, ready to take on a brand-new murder case.

Advertisement

A severed hand has washed up on the beach, while a young man’s head has been discovered badly mutilated inside a holdall. Who killed him, and why?

Here are the cast and characters you need to meet – both old and new…

Douglas Henshall plays DI Jimmy Perez

Who is DI Jimmy Perez? Jimmy moved back to Shetland following the death of his wife Fran, and has raised his stepdaughter Cassie. Ten years later, he is still single and Cassie has grown up and moved away. A kind and empathetic man, he is always looking for the best in people – despite Shetland’s surprisingly high murder rate, which has made him increasingly disillusioned.

“He’s a kind man who is also a widower struggling to bring up his daughter,” says actor Douglas Henshall. “He’s lonely. There’s a lot that people empathise with”.

What else has Douglas Henshall been in? As well as the lead role in Shetland – which he’s played since the show began in 2013 – Douglas Henshall is also known as Professor Nick Cutter in Primeval, Sergeant William Muncie in true crime drama In Plain Sight, DCS Hepburn in Black Work, and Taran MacQuarrie in Outlander.

Alison O’Donnell plays DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh

Who is DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh? Young, smart and ambitious, Tosh is utterly dedicated to her job and has a close relationship with boss Jimmy. The character was the victim of a rape attack a few years ago and the series has charted her recovery from the trauma of her ordeal.

What else has Alison O’Donnell been in? Shetland is Alison O’Donnell’s first major television role, after she joined the show for its debut series. Before playing Tosh, she was better known for her work on stage, treading the boards in Boys, The Hard Man, and Lorca’s Yerma.

Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson

Who is DC Sandy Wilson? Sandy is a dedicated detective with a strong sense of right and wrong. His knowledge of the local area and community makes him a key member of the team.

What else has Steven Robertson been in? The Scottish actor, who was actually born in Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, has played Robert Oswald in the TV series Harlots, Pritchard in Doctor Who, Dominic Rook in Being Human, Michael Connelly in Inside I’m Dancing, and Cuthbert in Tess of the D’Urbervilles. He also starred in a radio adaptation of Shetland, playing DI Jimmy Perez himself.

Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter

Who is Duncan Hunter? The birth father of Jimmy’s step-daughter Cassie. There was tension between him and Jimmy in the past as the two co-parented Cassie following the death of her mother Fran, but they have developed a complex friendship.

What else has Mark Bonnar been in? Mark Bonnar has been everywhere recently, with memorable roles in Line of Duty, Porridge, Unforgotten, New Blood, Catastrophe and Humans. He has also played Detective Finney in Psychoville and Bruno Jenkins in Casualty.

Julie Graham plays Rhona Kelly

Who is Rhona Kelly? Prosecutor Rhona generally enjoys a good relationship with Jimmy. She has been part of Shetland since 2014, and in previous series she was romantically involved with her boss Phyllis (Ordeal by Innocence star Anna Chancellor).

What else has Julie Graham been in? The Scottish actress recently returned to her role as Jean McBrian in The Bletchley Circle, but is also known for playing Sheron Dawson in Benidorm, Moira Douglas in One of Us, and Mandy Lewis in Being Eileen.

Rakie Ayola plays Olivia Lennox

Who is Olivia Lennox? The mother of the victim, Daniel. Jimmy and his team investigate the death of this young Nigerian man after one of his arms (cleanly severed and partially dissolved in Lye) washes up on the beach.

What else has Rakie Ayola been in? The Welsh actress is best known for her role as Kyla Tyson in Holby City, and recently played one of the most prestigious parts in the West End – taking over the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2017. Her TV credits include Brexit: The Uncivil War, No Offence, Doctor Who (in the episode Midnight), and My Almost Famous Family.

Tracy Wiles plays Carla Hayes

Who is Carla Hayes? Owner of CH Scrap Metal. She’s on Jimmy’s radar because she recently purchased a quantity of Lye, used as a heavy-duty cleaner but also for dissolving carcasses.

What else has Tracy Wiles been in? You may recently have spotted her in Manhunt, where she played Monica. Other screen credits include EastEnders, Ashes to Ashes, and Outnumbered.

Owen Whitelaw plays Prentice Hayes

Who is Prentice Hayes? Carla’s son, who helps run the Hayes family business. Thuggish and self-satisfied, he quickly comes under suspicion.

What else has Owen Whitelaw been in? The actor played Lee Walsh in the TV series One of Us, and has starred in more than 25 stage productions.

Lorn MacDonald plays Jamie Hayes

Who is Jamie Hayes? Carla’s other son.

What else has Lorn MacDonald been in? The young actor has played Gregor in World’s End, and Geordie in Outlander.

Ryan Fletcher plays Calum Dunwoody

Who is Calum Dunwoody? A local fisherman who went out to sea just after the murder victim disappeared, on his boat the Silver Darling. He has previously hit the headlines for his opposition to fishing quotas.

What else has Ryan Fletcher been in? TV credits include Outlander (as Corporal MacGregor), River City, Limmy’s Show, and Gary Tank Commander, while theatre credits include Blackwatch and Fatherland.

John Kazek plays Paul Kiernan

Who is Paul Kiernan? Landlord of the Macbay hotel and pub, a down-at-heel property with a beautiful view of the sea.

What else has John Kazek been in? Back when he was beardless, John Kazek played Steward Turnbull in the TV series Titanic. He has also made appearances in Waterloo Road, T2 Trainspotting, and Spooks, and is a prolific stage actor.

Catherine Walker plays Alice

Who is Alice? A newcomer to Shetland, although she seems to know Jimmy pretty well already. She is opening a refuge, and her husband is in the process of gutting and renovating a property. Catherine Walker told The Sunday Post: “I’m going to play a really strong character, someone whose type of relationship with Inspector Perez he hasn’t experienced before. I’m really excited.”

What else has Catherine Walker been in? You may remember her as Madame de Maintenon from the TV series Versailles, but she has also appeared in Finding Joy (as Audrey), Resistance (as Constance Butler), Rig 45 (as Andrea), and Strike Back (as Mairead McKenna).

Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean

Who is Cora McLean? A one-woman forensics team.

What else has Anne Kidd been in? Like Julie Graham and Owen Whitelaw, Anne Kidd appeared in One of Us, playing Meredith. She has also popped up in Trust Me, Victoria (as the crofter’s wife in the Scotland episode), and Millie Inbetween.

Meghan Tyler plays Mags

Who is Mags? Tosh’s friend. She works at the local fishery.

What else has Meghan Tyler been in? A relative newcomer to our screens, Meghan Tyler played Kate in the TV series Persona and Rachel McGuigan in Scot Squad.

Advertisement

The fifth series of Shetland will begin on Tuesday 12th February at 9pm on BBC1 (10:40pm in Wales)