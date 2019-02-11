Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

Eurovision 2019: it’s getting very close. With the days counting down until the competition’s final in Tel Aviv, Israel on 18th May, countries across the continent and beyond are revealing who will represent them on the biggest musical stage in Europe.

This year 42 countries will take part in the contest, with 26 of those performing in the final and hoping to succeed Netta as Eurovision champion.

So, which acts will be singing in the competition? All the songs confirmed are listed below, with more to be added as they’re announced.

Acts confirmed for the Eurovision 2019 final

As the five biggest financial contributors to the European Broadcast Union, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom automatically qualify for the Eurovision 2019 final.

United Kingdom – Michael Rice

Song: Bigger Than Us

Who is Michael Rice? 21-year-old Hartlepool resident Michael is probably best known for winning BBC talent show All Together Now in its first series, as well as appearances on ITV singing contest The X Factor.

Outside of his music Michael owns a waffle and milkshake business, and triumphed over five other acts to win the UK’s nomination in a revamped Eurovision: You Decide competition on Friday 8th February.

“I literally just came off the stage and honestly, I can’t believe I won,” Rice said shortly after winning the spot in the Eurovision final.

“I never in a million years thought I’d get the chance to do this experience, never mind win it.

“I’m really grateful for all my supporters out there who voted for me, and who’ve been there for me along this journey. Let’s do it! Let’s go to Tel Aviv and try and bring it home for us.”

France – Bilal Hassani

Song: Roi

Who is Bilal Hassani? 19-year-old singer and YouTuber Bilal Hassani first came to the country’s attention after performing on the French version of The Voice Kids, wowing judges with a cover of Rise Like a Phoenix by previous Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst.

He won France’s Destination Eurovision contest with the song Roi (King, in English), an anthem about accepting and embracing change while staying true to yourself.

Spain – Miki

Song: La Venda

Who is Miki? Real name Miguel Pozo, singer Miki became a star in Spain after winning TV talent contest Operación Triunfo (Operation Triumph, a version of Fame Academy) in 2018.

Nothing to do with the film Bird Box, his song La Venda (The Blindfold) is VERY happy indeed, urging listeners to embrace their life.

Germany – to be decided

Italy – to be decided

Acts confirmed for the Eurovision 2019 semi-finals

The contest’s two semi-finals take place 14th and 16th May 2019. During this round, 16 countries will be eliminated.

Albania – Jonida Maliqi

Song: Ktheju tokës

Who is Jonida Maliqi? Jonida Maliqi is a huge household name – providing your household is in Albania. As well as hosting the country’s version of Dancing with the Stars, Maliqi also served as a coach of The Voice of Albania in 2016.

Her song, one of the first released ahead of this year’s contest, is Ktheju tokës (translating to English as “Return to the land”) after Maliqi won the country’s annual Festivali i Këngës (Festival of Songs). The Albanian lyrics refer to emigration and the Kosovo War.

Armenia – Srbuk

Who is Srbuk? Armenian singer Srbuk is best known for her talent show appearances: She was runner-up on The X Factor Armenia and came fourth on The Voice of Ukraine.

Her entry is yet to be announced.

Australia – to be decided

Austria – Paenda

Song: Limits

Who is Paenda? Paenda, real name Gabriela Horn, is a relatively unknown act, even in Austria – the 31-year-old only released her first album in 2018.

Her song, Limits, will be released closer to the competition.

Azerbaijan – to be decided

Belgium – Eliot Vassamillet

Song: TBC

Who is Eliot Vassamillet? Turning to The Voice Belgique to source their talent once again – a strategy Belgium have used three times in the past five years – 18-year-old Eliot will be singing for his country. His song is expected to be released in late February.

Belarus – to be decided

Croatia – to be decided

Cyprus – Tamta

Song: Replay (to be released)

Who is Tamta? Georgian singer Tamta is a big star of the Greek world after finishing a runner-up on talent show Super Idol Greece. She’s released several albums and was a mentor on X Factor Georgia in 2014, and X Factor Greece in 2016.

Although we know the name of the song, Replay is yet to be released.

Czech Republic – Lake Malawi

Song: Friend of a Friend

Who is Lake Malawi? Not to be confused with the lake in Tanzania, Lake Malawi is a Czech indie pop band that formed in 2013.

Their upbeat song Friend of a Friend is about – would you believe it – friendship. As the band explained to Czech radio: “The song is about a friendship, about the theory that it’s enough to have three or four friends to reach anybody in the whole world.” In other words, classic Eurovision.

Denmark – to be decided

Estonia – to be decided

Finland –Darude and Sebastian Rejman

Song: TBC

Who is Darude and Sebastian Rejmanm? Yes, it’s that Darude, the Finnish DJ famous for the 1999 hit Sandstorm. If you’re one of the few people who don’t recognise that tune, there’s a chance you might know his follow-up single Feel The Beat. Darude hasn’t been able to hit the heights of those two tracks since, but has released four studio albums and performed at festivals such as Tomorrowland.

For the 2019 contest, he’s pairing up with Sebastian Rejmanm, singer and guitarist of Finnish band The Giant Leap. Their single will be released closer to the contest.

Georgia – to be decided

Greece – to be decided

Hungary – to be decided

Iceland – to be decided

Ireland – to be decided

Latvia – to be decided

Lithuania – to be decided

Malta – Michela Pace

Song: TBC

Who is Michela Pace? Only aged 18, Michela won Malta’s first ever X Factor competition in January 2019. Her prize? Competing for her country at Eurovision 2019. We can’t see Simon Cowell taking this format to the UK version somehow.

Michela’s entry song is yet to be announced.

Macedonia – Tamara Todevska

Song: TBC

Who is Tamara Todevska? Macedonian pop singer Tamara is no stranger to Eurovision, appearing as a backing singer for the Macedonian act in 2004 and competing in trio Tamara, Vrčak & Adrijan in 2008 (they failed to qualify for the final).

Fun fact: her sister Tijana Dapcevic also represented Macedonia in the 2014 competition, but also failed to qualify for the final. This isn’t uncommon for the country: they’ve only reached the Eurovision final once since 2012.

Tamara’s entry song is yet to be announced.

Moldova – to be decided

Montenegro – to be decided

The Netherlands – Duncan Laurence

Song: TBC

Who is Duncan Laurence? If you’re a big fan of The Voice of Holland (who isn’t?) then you’ll recognise Duncan from the fifth season of the show, where he reached the semi-finals. His song will be unveiled at a later date.

Norway – to be decided

Poland – to be decided

Portugal – to be decided

Romania – to be decided

Russia – Sergey Lazarev

Song: TBC

Who is Sergey Lazarev? Lazarev is best known as a singer for the brilliantly-named Russian boyband Smash!! in the early noughties. And there’s a good chance he’ll do well at Eurovision 2019: he came third while representing Russia in the 2016 contest, finishing third overall, but top of the viewers’ vote.

His entry song is yet to be announced.

San Marino – Serhat

Song: TBC

Who is Serhat? Originally from Turkey, Serhat has already sung for San Marino at Eurovision, representing the country in 2016. After failing to qualify for the final that year, he’ll be hoping to do better in 2019.

His entry song is yet to be announced.

Serbia – to be decided

Slovenia – to be decided

Sweden – to be decided

Switzerland – to be decided

Ukraine – to be decided