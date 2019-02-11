When is Dracula coming to TV? Who’s writing it? And who’s in the cast?

While we may be a way off from any new episodes of Sherlock, its creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have been keeping busy, with the pair working on a new literary adaptation – Dracula.

The new take on the iconic vampire won’t be on TV for a while yet – but here’s what we know about it so far.

Definitely not for a while, though at the end of January 2019 writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss revealed that they’ve finished the third and final feature-length script, with filming set to begin “very soon”.

This could mean the series will air in late 2019 or early 2020.

“We just finished the third script today, a couple of hours ago,” Moffat revealed at the Radio Times Covers Party in an exclusive interview (above).

“That’s why we’re here!” said co-writer Gatiss. “It’s going well.”

“We are shooting soon – but obviously, we’re not telling you when,” Moffat continued. “Very soon.”

“We’re not telling you where OR when,” agreed Gatiss. “It’s the usual game.”

Well, Dracula of course! Moffat and Gatiss are set to bring a new take to one of the most iconic characters in fiction, the blood-sucking vampire created by Bram Stoker for his 1897 novel, and who has informed the popular culture image of vampires ever since.

And a short description of the series has now been revealed, confirming that the three-part drama won’t be modernising the Victorian tale like Moffat and Gatiss did for Sherlock.

Three feature length episodes will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy. In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast.

More recently, Moffat and Gatiss also revealed that the drama will re-centre the story to have the evil Count as the “hero of his own story,” rather than a shadowy enemy for the main characters to battle (as he appears in Stoker’s original novel).

“We sort of made a promise to ourselves and the people who are making it, paying for it, that we’d make Dracula the hero of his own story, and less of a shadowy presence,” Gatiss told RadioTimes.com in January 2019.

“And that’s a really clever idea, but we had to make good on it!”

“We quickly found out why he’s often kept a shadowy presence,” Moffat agreed.

“Having an evil lead character is actually really difficult. That’s been the main challenge I think. But how we’ve handled that, you’ll have to wait and see.”

It’s been revealed that Danish actor Claes Bang will play the bloodsucker, with Bang describing himself as “thrilled” by the opportunity.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” he said in a release.

“I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

“It was one of those moments – who else could it be than Claes?” added production company Hartswood Films and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

“He has it all. Brilliant, gorgeous, charismatic, lethal. Tall, dark and gruesome all at once. Hell has a new boss.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, continued: “Hell has a new boss… and BBC One has an outstanding new leading man. To say we have lucked out with Claes would be to underestimate the supreme talents of Steven, Mark and the team at Hartswood and their knack for choosing the right actor to redefine an iconic role. Seriously exciting stuff…”

“Claes will bring Dracula to life with chilling charm and evil elegance,” concluded Larry Tanz of Netflix.

“With his talents and Steven and Mark’s brilliant storytelling, Netflix members around the world will love to fear this dark and complex anti-hero.”

And would writer/actor Gatiss, who played a big part in Sherlock as Mycroft Holmes, be up for making another onscreen appearance alongside him?

“I don’t know yet [if I’ll be in it],” he said in 2017.

“The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man. That’s the best part. We’ll see.”

At time of writing, no other casting has been confirmed.

“You will be learning about [other cast members],” Gatiss told RadioTimes.com in January 2019.

“Yes, you will in the future – but not now,” Moffat said, later revealing that a readthrough for the series’ first episode was imminent.

Who’s making Dracula?

As noted above, the series is created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and produced by Hartswood Films – that’s the company run by Moffat’s wife and creative partner Sue Vertue – who also made Sherlock.

And when it’s finished the series will air on the BBC – who broadcast Sherlock – in the UK and Netflix internationally, with the two broadcasters cooperating in the production of the supernatural drama.