BBC announces new Blue Planet spin-off series hosted by Chris Packham

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham is set to host a new daytime spin-off of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II.

The week-long documentary, Blue Planet UK, will look at incredible stories from the UK’s marine wildlife in specially new footage.

The series will also offer a “health check of our seas”, following up on the conservation messages explored in Blue Planet II, and offer “practical solutions for how to get involved across the country and tackle plastic pollution”.

Packham will present alongside Gillian Burke and Steve Brown, with the series set to air in March.

“Across the week the programmes will feature the latest in science, conservation and fishing to offer a health check of our seas,” the BBC explained. “The presenters will dip their toes back in history to see what used to live in British waters and explain how people have influenced what’s living there today. Blue Planet UK will also follow up on the huge global impact of Blue Planet II to look at how own lifestyles affect the future of our oceans.”

The new show was announced alongside a new slate of BBC daytime programming which includes a five-part documentary series, Good Morning Dagenham, narrated by Larry Lamb, and a game show called Curiosity, which will put contestants’ knowledge of history, antiques and collectables to the test.

Blue Planet UK will air 25th-29th March on BBC1