When is Big Little Lies season 2 on Sky Atlantic? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Another trip to the sandy beaches of Monterey is on the horizon, as Big Little Lies returns for a second season in 2019 – with an even starrier cast.

So who’s joining the show? When is season two on TV and what’s in store for the women of Monterey?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Big Little Lies season 2 on TV?

Big Little Lies season 2 will air on Sky Atlantic in 2019. An exact air date hasn’t been announced yet, but the show wrapped filming in August 2018 so hopefully we won’t be waiting too long…

Who’s joining the cast of Big Little Lies season two and who’s returning?

Just when we thought the cast of Big Little Lies couldn’t get any starrier, it was announced in January 2018 that the one and only Meryl Streep would be joining the ladies of Monterey in season two.

The Oscar-winning actress is on board to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Celeste.

Other new cast members include Bonnie’s mother Elizabeth (played by Crystal Fox) and second-grade teacher Michael Perkins (actor Mo McRae).

Nicole Kidman will be back to reprise her role as the long-suffering Celeste Wright, as will Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie and Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman.

Laura Dern (Renata), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie), Adam Scott (Ed), James Tupper (Nathan), Jeffrey Nordling (Gordon) and Iain Armitage (Ziggy) will also all be back for season two.

It has not yet been revealed whether Alexander Skarsgård will be reprising his role as Celeste’s abusive husband Perry in season two.

Even though he appeared to be killed off after he was pushed down a flight of stairs by Bonnie, the actor previously teased that he might be back: “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not,” he told NBC. “I feel okay right now but we’ll see.”

What else do we know about Meryl Streep’s Big Little Lies character?

Streep’s character Mary enters the scene as a concerned grandmother who has come to Monterey searching for answers about her son, Perry.

We don’t know much else about Mary at this stage – except that her and Witherspoon’s character do NOT get along, as we discovered after the paparazzi caught Madeline looking like she’s about to lob an ice cream at Mary’s head in the street.

Drama!

What’s going to happen in Big Little Lies season two?

Apart from ice cream attacks, the plot of Big Little Lies series two has mostly been kept under wraps.

HBO did reveal a three-second teaser which shows a glimpse of Meryl Streep making her debut, saying: “I want to know what happened that night.”

Then the scene quickly jumps to all five women who were at the scene of Perry’s supposed death, holding up signs in a police line-up.

first sneak peek of Big Little Lies Season 2, THAT'S WHAT WE DESERVE pic.twitter.com/pd4rjPukog — best of big little lies (@bllposts) January 7, 2019

Witherspoon previously said that the second season would provide “the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families”.

HBO, meanwhile, added: “The darkly comedic drama will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.

“Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry’s death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: Things could get messy.

Was Big Little Lies season one based on a book?

Yes, the first series of Big Little Lies was based on a best-selling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, and all the source material from that novel was used up in the drama’s first run.

The plot of the second season, therefore, has been a group effort, as HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, explained.

“[Moriarty] came up with a novella, which was key. David [E. Kelley] took it and thought, ‘Is there something I can do with it?'” he told Vulture. “Reese and Nicole were involved, and they felt that there was more life in the characters. Everybody approached it from a place of love and care [for] these characters and this property, and again, with a little dose of skepticism along the way.”

Has Big Little Lies won many awards?

Indeed it has: a whopping eight Emmys and four Golden Globes. Here’s a clip of Kidman’s Emmys speech…

Where is Big Little Lies set?

Big Little Lies is full of shots of its beautiful cast enjoying scenic drives along the dramatic Pacific Coast, runs along golden beaches and breathtaking sunsets – all of which can be found in the Californian town of Monterey.