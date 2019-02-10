Accessibility Links

Who got eliminated from The Voice UK 2019?

Here are the latest acts to leave the ITV competition featuring Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones or will.i.am

The Voice (ITV)

Sadly, the search for the next singing sensation (or at least the next winner of The Voice UK) doesn’t come without a few casualties. Throughout the Battle Rounds, Knockouts and live shows the coaches – Jennifer HudsonOlly MursSir Tom Jones and will.i.am – must whittle down their teams of 10 hopeful acts in the build-up to this year’s final.

So, which unlucky performers have been eliminated from the contest so far?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Who are the latest acts to be eliminated from The Voice UK 2019?

No acts have yet left the competition yet. However, after the blind auditions the coaches will have to halve their teams in the Battle Rounds – you can see which acts are through to that stage of the competition here.

