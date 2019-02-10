What time are the 2019 Grammy Awards on TV? How can I watch it in the UK?

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday 10th February 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time are the Grammy Awards on TV?

US viewers can catch the main event live on CBS from 8pm ET/5 pm PT on Sunday 10th February, which translates to 1am on Monday morning in the UK.

For UK music fans who want to watch the red carpet, there will be live coverage on channel E! (151 on Sky, 156 on Virgin, 321 on BT) between 11pm and 1am, when the ceremony starts over in Los Angeles.

Sadly there will be no live UK broadcast of the Grammy Awards, but on Monday 11th February you can tune in to 4Music for the highlights show from 7.30pm – 9pm.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

This year’s host will be Alicia Keys, who has previously won 15 Grammy Awards. This is her first time hosting the ceremony.

Who is nominated for the Grammys 2019?

Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations, while Drake follows close behind with seven. Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino are all up for multiple awards.

This year’s notable snub is Taylor Swift, who has only picked up one nomination in a minor category for her latest album, Reputation.

With a massive 84 categories, check out the full list of nominations here.

Who is performing at the Grammy Awards?

Performers confirmed so far include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, country duo Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (in a combined performance), Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.