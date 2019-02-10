Dancing on Ice scores: who came top of the leaderboard this week?

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but there can only be one winner.

Although gaining viewers’ votes is half the battle, the celebrity skaters also have to impress Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the ice panel if they want to avoid the skate-off and stay in the competition.

Each week, we’ll be reminding you who topped the judges’ leaderboard and who was left languishing at the bottom…

Week five scores

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman – 36.5

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer – 34.0

Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman – 33.5

Melody Thornton and Alexander Demetriou – 31.0

Brian McFadden and Alex Murphy – 25.5

Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon – 23.5

Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto – 22.5

Saira Khan and Mark Hanretty – 22.0

Gemma Collins and Matt Evers – 13.5

After the viewer votes were added to the judges’ scores, it was revealed that Saira would be in the skate-off against Ryan. The first three judges chose to save Ryan and his partner Brandee, with this week’s head judge Jayne Torvill agreeing with the decision.

Week four scores

Melody Thornton and Alexander Demetriou – 32.5

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman – 31.5

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer – 29.5

Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman – 27.0

Saira Khan and Mark Hanretty – 24.0

Brian McFadden and Alex Murphy – 24.0

Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon – 21.5

Didi Conn and Lukasz Rozycki – 18.5

Gemma Collins and Matt Evers – 16.5

After the viewer vote Saara and Didi found themselves in the skate-off, with all four judges opting to save Saara and her partner Hamish.

Week three scores

All the remaining celebrities took to the ice for Musicals Week, with each couple now also having to take on the Judges’ Challenge – a spin lasting three rotations.

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer – 29.5

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman – 27.0

Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman – 26.0

Brian McFadden and Alex Murphy – 22.0

Melody Thornton and Alexander Demetriou – 20.5

Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon – 20.0

Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto – 19.o

Saira Khan and Mark Hanretty – 18.5

Richard Blackwood and Carlotta Edwards – 18

Didi Conn and Lukasz Rozycki – 16.5

Gemma Collins and Matt Evers – 13

A tense skate-off saw Richard Blackwood take on Saira Khan, with Richard being the second celebrity to exit the competition.

Week two scores

The remaining six celebrities took to the ice this week, hoping to avoid the infamous skate-off against Mark Little.

1. Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer – 25.0

2. Melody Thornton and Alexander Demetriou – 24.0

3. Brian McFadden and Alex Murphy – 20.0

4. Saira Khan and Mark Hanretty – 19.5

5. Richard Blackwood and Carlotta Edwards – 17.5

6. Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto – 15.0

After the public vote, bottom of the leaderboard Ryan Sidebottom was placed in the skate-off, but lived to fight another day after beating former Neighbours actor Mark Little, who was the first celebrity sent home.

Week one scores

This week, six of the 12 celebrity contestants performed. The final six will perform in week two.

1. James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman – 30.5

3=. Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon – 20.5

3=. Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman – 20.5

4. Gemma Collins and Matt Evers – 16.0

5. Didi Conn and Lukasz Rozycki – 14.5

6. Mark Little and Brianne Delcourt – 13.5

The combination of the judges’ scores and the public vote sends Mark into the skate-off in week two.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV