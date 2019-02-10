Where is Dancing on Ice filmed?

Dancing on Ice is back on ITV in 2019, with a whole new batch of brave-but-possibly-foolhardy celebrities taking to the ice.

The series has it all for fans – Jason Gardiner sniping at contestants, Phil and Holly warmly reunited, and, you know, Gemma Collins doing the splits to Beyonce.

But with a purpose-built ice rink to maintain and film in, the work behind the scenes on Dancing on Ice is more complicated than you might think.

Here’s everything you need to know about where Dancing on Ice is filmed.

Where are the Dancing on Ice live shows filmed?

When the show first launched in 2006, Dancing on Ice was filmed on the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Elstree is also the home of EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing and the now-cancelled Big Brother.

In 2011, the show briefly moved to Shepperton Studios in Surrey, the studio home of films such as Atonement, The Da Vinci Code and Guardians of the Galaxy. For the show’s all-star run in 2012, it moved back to Elstree.

However, when the show was revived in 2018, a purpose-built rink at RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire was built, which is where the live shows are now filmed.

Can you skate where Dancing on Ice is filmed?

Unfortunately, no. The ice rink is only for the live shows. However, if you would like to go and watch the celebrities perform live, tickets are free.

Tickets are allocated randomly, and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets per person. Go here for further details and to fill out the application.

Where do the celebrities train for Dancing on Ice?

Throughout the week, the 12 celebrities practice their skating in a series of ice rinks and leisure centres all across the country.

Below is a list of where you might catch a famous face practising during the week.

Romford Everyone Active Romford, East London Sobell Leisure Centre Islington, London Queens Skate Queensway, London Slough Everyone Active Slough, Berkshire Altrincham Planet Ice Trafford, Greater Manchester Gillingham Planet Ice Gillingham, Kent Blackburn Planet Ice Blackburn, Lancashire Bradford Ice Rink Bradford, West Yorkshire Streatham Ice and Leisure Centre Streatham, South West London

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV