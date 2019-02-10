When are the 2019 Bafta Television Awards on TV? How can I watch and when are the nominees announced?

After the film awards season reaches its climax at the Oscars, the TV industry turns its attention to Britain’s glitziest do – the Bafta Television Awards.

The ceremony showcases some of the best in TV from the past year, and with shows like Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Derry Girls, 2019’s ceremony isn’t one to miss. Here is everything you need to know…

When are the 2019 Bafta Television Awards on TV?

The British Academy Television Awards will take place on Sunday 12th May. The ceremony for the British Academy Television Craft Awards is held earlier – on Sunday 28th April. This has been a separate ceremony since 1998, and focuses on celebrating behind-the-scenes and technical talent. Categories for the Television Craft Awards include costume design, make-up and hair design, special effects, and production.

How can I watch the Bafta Television Awards?

The British Academy Television Awards will be broadcast on the night of the ceremony on BBC1. The ceremony is not broadcast live, but instead shown on a delay in an edited-down version.

The Bafta Television Awards will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Where will the Bafta TV Awards ceremony take place?

Though the venue has not officially been confirmed yet, the British Academy Television Awards have taken place at the Royal Festival Hall since 2016, situated on London’s Southbank.

Who will host the Bafta Television Awards in 2019? Who hosted in 2018?

The host of the 2019 Bafta Television Awards has not been revealed yet, but we will update this page when it’s announced.

Sue Perkins helmed the Awards in 2018. The writer, presenter and comedian is best known as one half of the comedy double act Mel and Sue, who hosted the Great British Bake Off until 2016. In her Bafta opening monologue, Perkins cracked jokes about gender inequality in television, and began by describing the awards as the “original home of the hostile environment”.

Who has been nominated for the 2019 Bafta Television Awards?

Nominations for the 2019 Bafta Television Awards will be announced on Thursday 28th March, but those who have been attentive to television over the past year should already have an idea of what to expect.

Highlights likely to be celebrated are BBC’s Killing Eve, the witty and thrilling drama about the cat-and-mouse chase between a spy and assassin.

Another show likely to get recognition is gripping thriller Bodyguard – starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes – which focused on a protection officer assigned the Home Secretary and gripped viewers either side of the Atlantic.

Be sure to check this space for future updates when the Bafta nominees are announced.

Who were the winners of the 2018 Bafta Television Awards?

Among 2018’s winners, were Sean Bean – who won a Bafta for Leading Actor for his role as troubled Roman Catholic priest Father Michael Kerrigan in BBC1’s Broken – and Daisy May Cooper, who won Best Female Performance in Comedy for This Country.

Cooper accepted her Bafta in a Swindon Town FC-styled dress, a reference to her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the Cotswolds-based BBC3 mockumentary.

The award for Drama Series went to Brummie gangster hit Peaky Blinders – which aired its fourth series in 2017 – and Graham Norton won the Bafta for Entertainment Performance for the Graham Norton Show.

See our video below for the complete list of Bafta TV winners: