This Is Going To Hurt – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Former junior doctor Adam Kay is adapting his bestselling memoir This Is Going To Hurt for an eight-part BBC2 show.

Chockfull of laughs, tears and, of course, a “constant tsunami of bodily fluids”, the book was first published last year, before getting snapped up by the Beeb.

Here’s everything you need to know about the adaptation.

When is This Is Going To Hurt on TV?

There’s no news yet as to casting or when filming will begin on the eight-part drama.

Who is Adam Kay?

Adam Kay is a comedy writer, former junior doctor and the best-selling author of literary phenomenon This Is Going to Hurt, which was drawn from his personal diaries kept from his time working on a NHS labour ward.

What’s the show about?

Set on a labour ward, the eight 45-minute episodes will document the highs, lows and gruelling 97-hour weeks — and the toll being a junior doctor can take back home.

Creator and Writer Adam Kay says: “Junior doctors tend to have a rather quiet voice compared to the politicians, which is understandable – you don’t have much spare time if you’re working 100 hour weeks.

“It’s been a huge privilege to have my diaries reach so many readers and it’s been absolutely humbling to see their reaction. I’m beyond delighted to now be able to share my story with a far wider audience and make the viewers of BBC Two laugh, cry and vomit.”

Executive Producer, Naomi de Pear, says she hopes the show’s portrayal of the stark reality of life on the NHS frontline will be a “a call to arms”.

“The world is envious of our hospitals for a reason, because they represent a system built on the humane belief that people deserve to be treated equally whatever their financial situation, especially in their hour of need. We want this show to be a call to arms.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says: “The anarchic, laugh out loud tone of Adam’s memoir masks a frank, insightful and often visceral portrait of a committed young professional struggling to do the job of his dreams.”