Who has won The Voice UK?

The Voice UK is back in 2019 for an eighth series, kicking off in January with the infamous blind auditions.

Advertisement

Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs are returning to see who has what it takes to make their red chairs spin around.

However, unlike fellow ITV singing show The X Factor, The Voice UK has never had a winner that’s managed to set the charts alight – with will.i.am claiming it has something to do with our classic British reserve.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman, 43, suggested, “Part of the reason why I feel that maybe there’s no star is because people are just really polite.

“I’ve tried to keep in contact with people who were on my team, and I always ask. They’re really polite. They’re like: ‘I don’t want to bug you, I know you’re busy.'”

He added to the Daily Star, “Folks who have careers have been really aggressive with their careers. They make sure they fight for the right songs, and you know in your heart as a singer what song will take you where you want to go. You’ve got to be like a predator.”

Could the eighth series of The Voice UK be the one that finally produces that bona fide star?

Here’s what all the other winners of The Voice UK are up to now…

Series 1, 2012 – Leanne Mitchell (Team Tom)

The first winner of The Voice UK, Leanne Mitchell won the public vote after her powerful duet alongside coach Tom Jones with Mama Told Me Not To Come.

However, interest in the star quickly waned, with her first single Run to You only hitting number 45, and her debut album landed at 134.

Speaking about his first winner, Tom said in 2017 that she “didn’t have the drive” to make her career go further.

Series 2, 2013 – Andrea Begley (Team Danny)

Gentle-voiced Andrea Begley, who was The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue’s only win in the competition, angered coach will.i.am when she took the title in 2013.

Begley beat his act, Leah McFall, who was previously favourite to win the competition.

Begley explained, “Will spoke to me and he wishes me well, but obviously everybody wants their act to win. But at the end of the day, the audience voted me, so that’s it.”

Her first single, Evanescence’s My Immortal, reached number 30 in the UK Singles Chart, with debut album reaching number 113.

Series 3, 2014 – Jermain Jackman (Team Will)

Jermain Jackman claimed he was spotted by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a talent show in 2006, and the chance meeting inspired him to want to become a ‘singing politician’ in the future.

Sadly, Jackman hasn’t done much singing or politics since he took The Voice crown in 2014, with his debut single And I Am Telling You only reaching number 75 in the charts.

“A lot of the press were really down my back to say ‘he’s failed,’” he told RadioTimes.com in 2017. “I was not the bookies’ favourite, no-one expected me to win and a lot of people thought I would break ‘the curse’ of The Voice winners. And I really believed I could break that mould. Now it’s fine, but it was difficult to look back.”

Series 4, 2015 – Stevie McCrorie (Team Ricky)

One of The Voice UK’s more successful acts, the husky-voiced Stevie McCrorie stormed through the competition under the guidance of Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

His debut single, a cover of Adam Levine’s Lost Stars, saw him hit number 6 in the UK Singles Charts, with album Big World far outstripping his fellow The Voice winner counterparts by reaching number 35.

Unfortunately for McCrorie, his success was short-lived. He later told RadioTimes.com that he thought part of the reason why The Voice winners failed to break through was down to the show originally being on the BBC.

“I don’t think it should’ve ever really been on the BBC because they can go on about creating this winner and potentially going on to be commercially successful – but the show was the opposite,” he explained.

Series 5, 2016 – Kevin Simm (Team Ricky)

Kevin Simm had already had a bite of the showbiz cherry as 1/5th of Liberty X – the ‘runner-up’ band that was formed on 2001’s Popstars.

After being knocked out of Paloma Faith’s team in the battle rounds, he was stolen by Ricky Wilson, who soon guided him to victory. While his lead single, All Your Good Friends, reached number 24 in the Singles Charts, Simm’s new solo career never took off, and his album Recover only hit 114.

But things aren’t all bad for Simm, with the 2016 winner of The Voice now fronting 80s band Wet Wet Wet.

Series 6, 2017 – Mo Adeniran (Team Jennifer)

The first winner of The Voice since the programme jumped ship to ITV, Mo Adeniran stunned the coaches with his powerhouse vocals hidden beneath his shy personality.

Signing to Polydor Records, his first single Unsteady charted at number 78, but his debut album Evolve faired well, reaching number 36 in the UK Album Charts.

“I’m still surprised I won, to be honest,” he said. “Jennifer was truly amazing to work with. I’ve got nothing by praise for her. She’s amazing.”

Series 7, 2018 – Ruti Olajugbagne (Team Tom)

Sir Tom Jones’ first victory since series one, Ruti Olajugbagne originally looked set to change The Voice UK’s fortunes after her debut single, a cover of The Cranberries’ Dreams, charted at a respectable number 14.

The 18-year-old did not release a full album as she was juggling studying and making music at the same time – but we can expect to see more of her in the future.

Advertisement

“I want to make albums. I want to tour. I want to release singles. I want to collaborate with other artists,” she told Hello! Magazine after her win. “That’s what I want to do. I understand that I’m going to be in the public eye, but I just want to make music. It’s really clichéd.”