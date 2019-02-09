Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Chris Evans

A whole nine months before the show is due back on air, Radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has “said yes” to Strictly 2019.

“I have said yes,” he told The One Show on BBC1. “Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now,” he said.

Evans hasn’t yet signed a contract, however, and joked that he had agreed to Strictly “primarily because my wife would like to go every week”.

When The One Show host Alex Jones offered to go with her, Evans said: “So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I’ll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff.”

Evans, who admitted that rhythm is “not really” his natural forte, revealed he had discussed taking part in Strictly with the show’s commissioning editor Jo Wallace.

“We had a cup of tea and she said, ‘Are you up for it? This is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it is.’ But I know it isn’t,” he said.

Huw Edwards

Edwards revealed that Strictly bosses have asked him to join the 2019 series, and admitted he’s strongly considering it.

He told Radio 2’s Steve Wright: “Following my stellar appearance reading out the [Strictly] terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was then asked whether I would consider Strictly.

“And I think the answer is, Steve, I’ve come here today for some advice and for your seal of approval.”

He did add, though, that the costumes “really scare” him and said: “I think I’ve just got to ponder it over the summer… just gauge public opinion.”

If Edwards does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow BBC presenters including Scott Mills, Zoe Ball, Kate Silverton and Gabby Logan.

Alan Carr

Comedian Alan Carr revealed to RadioTimes.com that after he read out the show’s T&Cs in the 2018 final, he did have discussions backstage about doing Strictly – but it probably won’t be in 2019.

“After I did the terms and conditions on the final this woman basically threw a net over me and held me hostage until I said id do it!” he said.

“I would love to do the show at some point but I’ve got lots coming up in 2019 including a few TV things and a stand-up tour, so it’s going to be very busy.

“I would love to do it at some point and it’s on my bucket list, but sorry – not next year.”