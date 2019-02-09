The Brit Awards 2019 – Who’s nominated, when is the ceremony on TV and who’s hosting?

The Brit Awards are back for another year to celebrate the best of pop music in 2019. A wide range of top British talent has been nominated, from Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa to George Ezra and Jorja Smith, and there’ll be live music performances from some of the country’s biggest stars throughout the night.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the Brit Awards 2019…

When are the Brit Awards 2019 on TV?

The Brit Awards 2019 will air live on Wednesday 20th February on ITV with the ceremony kicking off at 8pm.

Who are the 2019 Brit Awards nominees?

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the charge with four nominations each. Anne-Marie has been shortlisted for British Female, British Single, British Artist Video of the Year and British Album of the Year for her debut record Speak Your Mind.

Following her double Brit win last year, Dua Lipa has received two nods in both the British Single and British Artist Video categories, for her track IDGAF and her Calvin Harris collaboration One Kiss.

George Ezra, meanwhile has scored three nominations – for British Male, British Album of the Year and British Single – and Jorja Smith has also notched up three nods for British Female, British Breakthrough, and British Album of the Year.

Calvin Harris, The 1975, Little Mix, Tom Walker, Jess Glynne, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit, Florence + The Machine and Rudimental are all up for two awards.

Scroll down to the bottom of this article to see the full list of nominees.

Where is the Brit Awards 2019 ceremony taking place?

The ceremony will be at The O2 Arena in London where the Brit Awards have been held every year since 2011.

What do the Brit Awards statues look like? Who designed them?

Making of the #BRITs 2019 trophy – designed by Sir David Adjaye with glass making specialist #LASVIT, who utilised a complex glass casting process to produce a completely unique set of statues @BRITs @dadjaye @AdjayeAssoc pic.twitter.com/f7DyoqA498 — Adjaye Associates (@AdjayeAssoc) December 4, 2018

The statues for this year’s Brits have been designed by architect Sir David Adjaye.

Cast in solid glass, the trophies take the form of Britannia, the female personification of Britain. Adjaye has designed a slightly different version of the character’s traditional form.

“My take on the Brit trophy is the manifestation of a great material forged in fire and shaped into the body of a woman. She is unique, and proportionally she is very different,” said the architect.

Previous Brit Award statues have been designed by Vivienne Westwood, Damien Hurst, Tracey Emin, Zaha Hadid, Peter Blake and Anish Kapoor.

Who’s hosting the Brit Awards 2019?

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for the second year running. The Fresh Meat star took over presenting duties in 2018, but hosts before him have included Davina McCall, Chris Evans, Russell Brand, Kylie Minogue and Dermot O’Leary.

Whitehall was a hit with critics and viewers on his debut outing, winning praise for his one-liners and jokes aimed at the likes of Olly Murs and S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole…

Who’s performing at the Brit Awards 2019?

Calvin Harris is the headliner at the Brit Awards this year, and his performance will feature appearances from his collaborators Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man. This means it’s likely that their tracks Promises, One Kiss and Giant will be on the set list.

Other performances on the night will include Little Mix, George Ezra, Jorja Smith and The 1975.

Who won at last year’s Brit Awards?

Stormzy won British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year with Gang Signs & Prayer, while Dua Lipa landed British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act. The Gorillaz were awarded Best British Group and Rag’n’Bone Man won Best British Single with Human.

Awards aside, the real stand-out moment of last year’s ceremony was Stormzy’s powerful Grenfell call-out.

“Yo Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell? You think we forgot about Grenfell?” he asked during his electric performance as he highlighted the scandal of the Grenfell Tower fire and the treatment of survivors.

He also used his time on stage to lay into the Daily Mail and celebrate Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya’s Bafta win. Footage of his performance went viral immediately and the grime artist became a global talking point.

The full list of the Brit Awards 2019 nominees…

British album of the year

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

British female solo artist

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British male solo artist

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

Critics’ choice

Winner: Sam Fender

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

British single

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

George Ezra – Shotgun

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

RAMZ – Barking

Rudimental – These Days

Siagla and Paloma Faith – Lullaby

Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

British video

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me

Rita Ora – Let Me Love You

Rudimental – These Days

International male solo artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

International group

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

Brits Global Success Award

TBC

British producer of the year

Advertisement