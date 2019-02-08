When is Channel 4 spy thriller Traitors on TV?

Emma Appleton, Keeley Hawes and Michael Stuhlbarg lead the cast of Channel 4’s spy drama Traitors, a tense thriller set within the corridors of power.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Traitors on TV?

Traitors will begin at 9pm on Sunday 17th February on Channel 4.

What is Traitors about?

Originally announced under the working title “Jerusalem,” Traitors is the story of the oddly-named Feef Symonds (Emma Appleton). Feef is a “bold” young woman who joins the Civil Service in 1945 just as Clement Attlee’s Labour Party swept to victory, defeating wartime leader Winston Churchill in a surprise landslide.

Ambitious and determined to make something of her life, Feef is unappreciated by her family – but her American lover is a different matter. She agrees to spy on her own government on behalf of the Americans, who have a hidden agenda: they want to ensure that England’s ‘socialist’ leaders don’t play into Soviet hands.

“Struggling to work out what she stands for, and what she’s capable of, Feef must learn to think for herself and play by her own rules at a time when knowledge becomes power and nothing and no one is what they seem,” Channel 4 teases in the official synopsis.

The drama is created and written by Boardwalk Empire writer and award-winning playwright Bash Doran in her first original commission for British TV.

Executive producers Eleanor Moran, Tim Carter and Rory Aitken previously told RadioTimes.com that the “tense and emotionally charged spy thriller” will depict the realities of the “surprisingly tortured relationship between Britain and America, which echoes down the decades and resonates more powerfully than ever in the era of Trump and Brexit.”

Who is in the cast of Traitors?

Speaking about Traitors at the Radio Times Covers Party, Keeley Hawes praised “the amazing Emma Appleton, who carries the show,” adding: “I can’t wait for everyone to see how amazing she is.”

A relative newcomer to our screens, Appleton – who leads the cast as Feef Symonds – starred as Fay Brookestone in the TV series Clique, and has also appeared in Genius, The End of the F***ing World, and Grantchester.

Bodyguard and The Durrells star Keeley Hawes will play Priscilla Garrick, while The Shape of Water’s Michael Stuhlbarg joining as Rowe.

Ordeal by Innocence star Luke Treadaway is set to play Hugh Fenton, Brandon P Bell will portray Jackson Cole, Stephen Campbell Moore will play Philip and Matt Lauria is Peter McCormick.

Greg McHugh, who has starred in Fresh Meat, The A Word and A Discovery of Witches, will play a character called David Hennessey.