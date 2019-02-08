When is MotherFatherSon on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

A remarkable cast has been assembled for MotherFatherSon, a new BBC2 drama charting one of the most powerful families in the world with a son with destructive tendencies. Richard Gere (yes Richard Gere!) has been booked to star, alongside Sarah Lancashire, Helen McCrory and Billy Howle in the new Tom Rob Smith (London Spy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace) series.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When will MotherFatherSon be on TV?

MotherFatherSon began filming in Spain and London in June 2018 with the drama expected to hit small screens at the beginning of 2019.

What is MotherFatherSon about?

Few dramas have been quite so eagerly anticipated as Tom Rob Smith’s star-filled drama. The author-come-screenwriter is set to deliver once more with a new politically-fuelled psychological thriller delicately balancing a complex climate of a powerful family and how their failures go on to effect them, the empire they’ve built and the country itself.

The eight-part drama is centred around family members Max (Richard Gere) – a self-made American whose business reach extends worldwide – Kathryn (Helen McCrory), the heiress and estranged wife of Max, and their son Caden (Billy Howle) who runs his father’s UK newspaper and is set to follow in his footsteps and become one of the most powerful people in the world.

But having been entrusted with responsibility by his father, Caden is unable to repay his trust and his selfish and destructive lifestyle eventually catches up on him – causing widespread devastation.

Who stars in MotherFatherSon?

Richard Gere (Pretty Woman), Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders) and Billy Howle (Witness for the Prosecution) are just some of the star-studded cast.

Here’s a sneak peek of the central trio in character.

The drama also boasts Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Angela Howard, MP and Leader of the opposition, Pippa Bennett-Warner who plays Lauren – senior executive and advisor to Max – and Black Panther star Danny Sapani as Jahan Zakari, the first Muslim Prime Minister of the UK.

Sinéad Cusack (Call the Midwife), Paul Ready (Motherland) and Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) also star.

How many episodes will there be?

MotherFatherSon will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

Is there a trailer for MotherFatherSon?

Not at the moment – but you can get a first glimpse of the drama in these pictures…

… and the odd glimpse of the drama in BBC’s 2019 trailer: