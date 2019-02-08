Game of Thrones season 8 release date finally confirmed in new teaser trailer
The end is nearly upon us
A new teaser trailer for Game of Thrones season eight has revealed the air date for the final run – and it’s really starting to hit home that the end is almost upon us…
The fantasy drama will return on Sunday 14 April on HBO in the United States, with a simulcast in the wee hours of Monday morning on Sky Atlantic in the UK and another chance to see it for Brits with 9-5 jobs on Monday evening.
And then there’s the trailer itself, in which three of the Stark children – Arya, Sansa and Jon Snow – reunite in the family crypt in Winterfell, as an icy wind heads their way…
April 14. #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/Mzy22yxM6Z
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 14, 2019
The premiere date also means we now know when the finale of the six part season will air, bringing the fantasy epic to a conclusion – 19th May 2019. And while it’s the end of an era, reports suggest we’ve got some feature-length, ridiculously high-budget episodes to look forward to before then, so at least it’ll be going out in style…
Game of Thrones season 8 returns on Sunday 14 April 2019
This article was originally published on 14 January 2019