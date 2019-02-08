“I haven’t been this nervous for a vote since Brexit” – Eurovision fans prepare to pick the UK’s act for 2019

Once again, the nation gets a say in what’s set to be the most important vote of the year – we finally get to choose who will represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest on BBC2’s Eurovision: You Decide.

Advertisement

The UK’s selection process has undergone a major shake-up ahead of the 2019 competition set to take place in May.

Now, You Decide will feature just three songs, each performed two different ways by the six acts vying to represent us in Tel Aviv.

And viewers are on tenterhooks ahead of the vote – with some even comparing its magnitude to the 2016 EU referendum.

I haven’t been this nervous for a vote since Brexit. VOTE KERRIE ANNE! #EurovisionYouDecide https://t.co/CzDusKckeT — Emilia (@Mielzx) February 8, 2019

A number of fans are already backing their winner…

I'm rooting for Kerrie-Anne tonight on #EurovisionYouDecide tonight. Though interested to hear all the other songs too. "Sweet lies" is a BOP. — J G D 🚜 (@JohnGD01) February 8, 2019

I think I’m torn between Bigger Than Us by @MichaelRiceOff and Freaks by @JJClarkeMusic 🤔🤔 #EurovisionYouDecide — Taking my Pikachu home! (@Gatz77) February 8, 2019

Holly’s version of ‘Bigger Than Us’ is a must! It has clear vocals, a down tempo emotional aspect along with the up beat builds and sing along party vibe chorus. A Mix of 2 songs in 1 Makes sense! Vote for the amazing @TandyHolly #Eurovision #EurovisionYouDecide @bbceurovision — Dj Graham J (@1DJGrahamJ) February 8, 2019

But others are less enthusiastic about our chances after listening to the options on offer.

Today is the day the UK completely destroys its chances at #Eurovision (as usual) 😑 #EurovisionYouDecide — Dyl🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿n (@HausofDylan95) February 8, 2019

Screaming into the void because I'm scared Freaks will win #EurovisionYouDecide — Liz Ellyn 🇪🇸#TeamMiki(again) (@EquipoMiki) February 7, 2019

It’s that time of year when the @BBC ask a 6 year old to write three songs for @bbceurovision then get a 3 year old to pick a winner #EurovisionYouDecide pic.twitter.com/JDw5JFPCor — ⭐️✞ Sienna amos ✞⭐️ (@Sienna_Tgirl) February 7, 2019

And there are, of course, those making the inevitable Brexit jokes…

#EurovisionYouDecide we’re coming out so we’re not part of Europe — Drake Elliot (@palustrious) February 8, 2019

The United Kingdom has automatically qualified for Eurovision since 1999, alongside France, Germany, Italy and Spain as the biggest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union.

We have won won five times, our most recent victory in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ Love Shines a Light.

However, our performances have been markedly less well received since, with the UK earning an abysmal nul points in 2003.

Will 2019 finally see a change in our fortunes?

Advertisement

Eurovision: You Decide airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC2.