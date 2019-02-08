Death in Paradise fans in shock after cliffhanger ending leaves one character’s fate in the balance

Death in Paradise fans are in shock following the cliffhanger ending to series eight episode five.

Advertisement

*Spoilers for Death in Paradise series 8 to follow*

The episode, the first in a two-part storyline, saw DI Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) on the case after the “queen” of a fishing community’s annual festival was murdered.

While the case appeared to be solved, at the end of the episode the soon-to-be-betrothed Cassell found herself in an abandoned warehouse.

A shot rang out, and the fan favourite detective fell to the ground, blood on her chest. Then the words “To be continued…” flashed up on the screen.

It was a real shock for fans who are used to seeing the cases on Saint Marie tied up with a neat little bow inside the hour. Star Jobert took to Twitter after the episode to tease the second part.

“So the two questions are: who the hell shot Florence??” Jobert wrote. “Who dared!?!?! And will she survive….?”

So the two questions are : who the hell shot Florence ?? Who dared !?!? 😡 and will she survive…? 😈 — Josephine Jobert (@Josie_official) February 7, 2019

Many fans are pointing the finger at Florence’s fiancée Patrice (Leemore Marrett Jr), who was a friend of the victim’s boyfriend and a peripheral suspect in the murder case.

“She better survive, it makes Thursdays worth waiting for – I reckon it was that so called boyfriend!” @king4856 wrote. “Please don’t die.”

She'd better survive it makes Thursdays worth waiting for – I reckon it was that so called boyfriend ! Please don't die 💔💔💔💔 — Paul4856 (@king4856) February 7, 2019

I said patrice from about the 10th minute, so I’m sticking by that — matthew wilkinson (@matthewbcafc) February 7, 2019

PATRICE SHOT HER — αму 👼 (@lovedpieters) February 7, 2019

You forgot the question where the hell is Patrice?!!! What is he playing at! He can't be evil! I really hope he's not evil. Florence deserves to have love! #DeathInParadise say it's not so! — Nesah Gonzales (@NesahTGonza) February 7, 2019

Patrice and No😢. Death in paradise wouldn’t be the same without you 😘 — jason nixon (@jason_nixon) February 7, 2019

Others were unable to believe that their beloved series had taken such a shocking turn.

“OMG what just happened,” @alice-sophie24 wrote. “The most intense 2 minutes of Death in Paradise.”

@Bethanleana added: “That was the best episode of Death in Paradise ever, I’m crying and shaking and oh my god FLORENCE.”

Check out some of the best reactions to the episode below.

OMG what just happened. The most intense 2 minutes of death in paradise. 😫🤭😲 #Deathinparadise pic.twitter.com/oZh55DivLh — Alice❤️ (@alice_sophie24) February 7, 2019

That was the best episode of death in paradise ever I’m crying and shaking and oh my god FLORENCE #DeathInParadise — B 🐰Ⓥ (@Bethanleana) February 7, 2019

I do hope that trailer for next week's episode doesn't mean Florence is gonna die…#DeathInParadise — Ev Gwillym (@IllusiveEv) January 31, 2019

That past couple of minutes might actually be the best few minutes in Death in Paradise history 😂😂 @Josie_official #DeathInParadise — Daniel Hill (@ScrumpyDaniel) February 7, 2019

In shock! Florence was shot! Tell me this is not true.😔😔😔😔😔 — Kathy Clarke-Cook (@Jussardi) February 8, 2019

Advertisement

Death in Paradise continues next Thursday at 9pm on BBC1