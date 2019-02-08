Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Didi Conn? Meet the Grease star

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Didi Conn

Age: 67

Known for: playing the pink-haired Frenchy in Grease

Instagram: @officialdidiconn

Professional dance partner: Łukasz Różycki

Debuting on screen in the 1960s, the actress has starred in the likes of US sitcom Benson and rom-com You Light Up My Life. However, you’ll probably recognise her best from classic musical Grease, where she played Sandy’s best friend Frenchy (the aspiring beautician who turns her hair bright pink).

She may be a beauty school dropout but let’s hope Didi Conn graduates @dancingonice with flying colours! The Grease star is the latest celeb to join this year’s line-up. ⛸❄️#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/cUpohLnXXm — Lorraine (@lorraine) October 5, 2018

Conn also starred in Grease 2 and enjoyed a cameo in 2016’s Grease: Live, which broadcast on Fox in the US.

Outside of acting, Conn became an activist for Autism awareness after her son was diagnosed with the condition.

On signing up to the show, Conn said: “Boy oh boy, I’m going from being a Pink Lady to Queen of the Ice. I’m coming to the UK on Monday and I can’t wait to see you!”