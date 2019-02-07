Victoria series 3 will be released in the US before airing in the UK – and fans are in a right royal fury

British fans of Victoria are up in arms, as series three of the ITV period drama is about to begin in the United States before a UK air date has even been confirmed.

Jenna Coleman’s Queen Victoria will make her long-awaited return to screens on US channel PBS Masterpiece on Sunday 13 January – but viewers in the UK will have to wait until later in the year to find out what happens next.

Previous series of Victoria have traditionally launched on ITV in August before arriving in the States in January.

This time, despite series three not yet having been broadcast in the UK, it will still go out on PBS in its usual January slot.

While unable to confirm the UK air date, an ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com, “We’ll be working to ensure that any content on social media and/or from US press will be geo-blocked to avoid any spoilers for UK viewers.”

The US premiere has caught UK fans by surprise – and many feel cheated…

“I think it’s a flaming cheek,” one post read. “What gives the right for the US to have it first?”

I.think its a flaming cheek,what gives the right for the US to have it first and why isnt this in the TV press over herein the UK ? It wasnt fetured in the new year drama previews,now we know why. — Karen Abel (@karenabel57) January 8, 2019

“Even though it’s a British series about a goddamn British Queen,” another added. “Nah that’s not fair what so ever.”

Wait america gets Victoria before we do??? Even though it's a British series about a goddamn British Queen. Nah that's not fair what so ever — Laura (@BlForBane) January 8, 2019

@DaisyGoodwin @ITV@VictoriaSeries

Im just curious….PBS in the US get victoria series 3 on January 13th?

The UK hasn't had it or a confirmed air date and its always aired here first?

And there's little time now to actually hype it up abit…. — Billie x (@Thasmin_13) January 1, 2019

Are we gomna talk about how this is a British show and we in the UK dont even have an air date yet but USA is getting it in 5 days? Makes no sense. — Rickneys Girl ❤ (@NikkiABoleyn) January 8, 2019

hang on a darn minute, so its a uk made tv show, about a uk queen… yet america gets it first like they seem to do with everything else. explain to me how thats fair?!?! — 🦊Sophie🦌 (@lunarlightsoph) January 8, 2019

Wait a second, it’s airing elsewhere before it’s aired in the U.K?! 😱 bad move! @ITV please sort your scheduling out. ❤️ — Tom Gardiner (@TomGardinerUK) January 7, 2019

Still absolutely gutted that America is getting Victoria before the uk — Bobbie 👑 (@karensmyidol) January 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Victoria fans in the UK all have the same question: when will series three air on ITV?

@ITV @itvpresscentre Any idra when we actually are getting Victoria series 3?! Its a british show but yet it starts in usa in 5 days and we have no air date?!. — Rickneys Girl ❤ (@NikkiABoleyn) January 8, 2019

@ITV Please explain why "Victoria" season 3 is premiering in the US in 6 days time?

When is it going to be shown here?

UK show about a UK queen and America get the first showing, something wrong there. — Scuzzy Wammel. (Magna Amans) (@Urb110) January 8, 2019

Victoria will air on PBS in America on Sunday 13 January 2019. A UK air date on ITV has not been confirmed – we’ll update this page when we know more

This article was originally published on 8 January 2019