When is The Great British Sewing Bee 2019 on TV?

Sewing needles at the ready! BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee is back after a long hiatus — and it’s got a brand-new host who seems (ahem) tailor made for the show…

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of The Great British Sewing Bee.

When is The Great British Sewing Bee back on TV?

The returning series first airs on Tuesday 12 February 2019 at 9pm on BBC2 and continues weekly.

Is there a trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee?

You better bee-lieve it — here you go.

What’s The Great British Sewing Bee about?

The clue’s in the title — think The Great British Bake Off, but instead of mastering the art of puff pastry, contestants must perfect their pintuck.

In the show, ten talented amateur sewers compete to be named “Britain’s best home sewer”, completing a series of tasks set by the show’s two judges, Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Who is The Great British Sewing Bee’s new presenter Joe Lycett?

Taking over the reigns from Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman, comedian Joe Lycett — who hails from the “quite posh” bit of Birmingham — is a panel show regular, appearing on shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and QI. You might also recognise him as the announcer on BBC1 game show Epic Win.

Lycett also seems to have some serious punning game, releasing the following statement announcing his Sewing Bee role: “My mum loves this show and she’s bursting at the seams she’s sew excited! Weave talked about it and she says I’m tailor made and I’ll have the contestants in stitches.”

Looks like he’s also recently been attempting some new-found sewing skills (‘attempting’ being the operative word here)…

Ok this is literally first attempt at sewing. How did I do @paddygrant? FYI it’s a pair of trousers. pic.twitter.com/cgKtll2l2a — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) April 21, 2018

Who are the judges in The Great British Sewing Bee?

Esme Young is a senior lecturer on the prestigious fashion course at London’s Central St Martin’s College, and also is a costume designer for films from Trainspotting to Bridget Jones’s Diary (yes, she’s responsible for Renée Zellweger’s bunny outfit).

Patrick Grant is Creative Director of Savile Row tailors Norton & Sons and menswear line, E Tautz — he’s also won various awards for his craftsmanship.