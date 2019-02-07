Who is Emma Fleming? The Shipwrecked contestant applied to go on the show for a joke

Shipwrecked contestant Emma Fleming

Name: Emma Fleming

Advertisement

Age: 21

From: Rutland in the East Midlands

Occupation: Recent publishing and English graduate

Instagram: emmajfleming_

Who is Emma Fleming? She’s a recent graduate who applied to go on the show as a joke.

“I was in the library with my friends and I thought it was a bit of a joke, as I never thought I would get in! I watched it when I was younger and I was obsessed with it. I thought ‘why not’.

“I was absolutely terrified about what lay ahead. I was completely jetting into the unknown and I didn’t know what to expect. Yes I had watched it but it is very different to actually being on it!”

How was her time on the island? “It feels like such a blur now. I remember everyone was so friendly and it reminded me of my first day at school. Everyone was slightly terrified but really nice to each other.”

Who did she bond with? “Mostly Kush,” she says. “We still chat every day.” She wasn’t dating when she went and “was not looking to have a relationship on the island” she says, adding: “I wanted my experience to be about figuring my own stuff out about who I was. I didn’t want to take on another person. My experience was never about meeting someone.”

What did she miss most on the island? “I didn’t miss social media. I loved being away from it. It was a detox. It was nice to go back to basics and get to know people without them not spending half the time on the phone. I really missed my best friend a lot. When it got a bit tough, it was quite difficult.”

Advertisement

Shipwrecked airs on weeknights on E4 starting from 9pm on Monday 28th January