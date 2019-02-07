Sally Rooney’s Normal People – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Sally Rooney’s bestselling author’s novel about two teenagers growing up in Ireland is being adapted for BBC3, with Rooney penning the screenplay.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

launched a new campaign – Women’s Words – celebrating female screenwriters and asking why there aren’t more women’s voices on British TV Read more: www.radiotimes.com/womenswords

What time is Sally Rooney’s Normal People on TV?

No announcements have been made yet regarding filming dates or casting — we’ll keep you updated.

What’s the show about?

The series, directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, Frank), follows Marianne and Connell, two teenagers from very different backgrounds, both living in a small west of Ireland town.

They embark on a secret, on-off romance in school, before the pair both attend Trinity College Dublin, seeing other partners and testing their relationship.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “Sally Rooney will be adapting her forthcoming novel Normal People for the channel. Sally is fast becoming the voice of her generation and the BBC is thrilled to be working with her on her first piece for television.

“Normal People is a beautifully crafted story of love and friendship. It was a thrill to read it ahead of publication, and see how she has started to adapt this story of millennial angst for BBC Three.”

Advertisement

Sally Rooney said: “I feel very privileged to be working with such an extraordinary team on the adaptation of Normal People. I’m looking forward to the challenge of working in a new form, and of thinking about these characters and their lives in new ways.”