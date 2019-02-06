Shipwrecked is back on TV, seven years after the cult reality show last visited the island paradise.

Presented by Vick Hope, the new series sees another batch of hopefuls split into two tribes – Team Tiger or Team Shark – where they test their survival skills in a bid to win the £50,000 cash prize.

The teams are scattered across two uninhibited islands, surrounded by deep blue seas and pure white sands as they are forced to fend for themselves.

But where is Shipwrecked filmed? Here’s everything you need to know…

Where is Shipwrecked filmed?

Like the previous four series, the 2019 edition of Shipwrecked is filmed in the idyllic Cook Islands, a collection of 15 islands in the South Pacific Ocean.

The series itself is filmed on two uninhibited islets just off Aitutaki: Rapota serves as Tiger Island for the series, while Moturakau is where Team Shark reside.

It was the islands’ outstanding natural beauty which saw the Shipwrecked production team return for the new series.

“The Cook Islands is the ideal setting for our paradise island adventure,” explained Neale Simpson, the executive producer for the show.

“The stunning island backdrops are the perfect place to play out the hedonism, heroism and hilarity that the UK public will be able to enjoy once the show airs.

“The incredible islands became home to a richly diverse and remarkable group of characters which were the new generation of Sharks and Tigers.”

Can you visit the islands in Shipwrecked?

If you’re looking to have your own Shipwrecked experience away from the prying eyes of the cameras, you’re in luck, as you can visit the islands used in the show.

It’s set to be a very long haul however, with a flight to the Cook Islands averaging over 24 hours.

While Rarotonga is the largest and most frequently visited of the Cook Islands, another quick flight can take you to Aitutaki.

Aitutaki is the second most visited destination in the Cook Islands, with the island offering a series of boat trips to the surrounding reefs used in Shipwrecked.

With Shipwrecked returning, the Cook Islands tourist board is hoping that the series will inspire more British people to visit the location – with 1,800 holidaymakers from Britain already heading to the Cook Islands each year.

“We were excited to welcome back Shipwrecked to Aitutaki, Cook Islands as the most beautiful lagoon in the world,” said Halatoa Fua, Cook Islands Tourism Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer. “Shipwrecked has a long history with the Cook Islands and the support from the people of Aitutaki has been tremendous.”

Shipwrecked airs weeknights at 9pm on E4